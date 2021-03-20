Will Revise Criteria For Study In India Programme To Draw Foreign Students: Education Ministry

Amit Khare said that the criteria for institutions partnering under the Study In India programme will be revised

In a review meeting of the Education Ministry’s Study in India Programme with partner institutions on Friday, March 19, the Secretary Higher Education, Amit Khare said that the criteria for institutions partnering under the programme will soon be revised to draw more foreign students to India. The revision will enable more institutions that have the necessary infrastructure and academic quality to join the programme. Mr Khare also said that no distinction will be made between private and public institutions in matters of supporting internationalisation.

Launched in 2018, the Study in India programme seeks to attract foreign students to Indian higher education institutions. It has 117 partner institutions and around 7,500 students from over 50 countries have come to Indian institutions so far under this programme, a statement from the education ministry said. There is a provision for financial assistance for the Study in India programme under the Champion Services Sector Scheme.

The Ministry of Education is also looking toward enhanced academic collaborations between Indian and international institutions allowing institutions to jointly run twinning, joint and dual degree programmes with credit transfer mechanism.

The higher education regulating body, University Grants Commission (UGC) has already issued draft regulations on this.

Hostels and Internships

During the review meeting, Mr Khare also said that all institutions that receive foreign students must establish International Students’ Offices to ease their admission process and their stay on campus. Mr Khare also urged partner institutions to set up world-class hostels for international students.

During the interaction, partner institutions pointed out that many foreign students struggle to secure internships in India and that is a deterrent for their coming to the country. The ministry’s statement said it will take up the issue and may allow international students to intern with the concerned government department.