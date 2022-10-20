Will Plan NCF In CBSE, State Schools: Education Minister On National Curriculum Framework Launch

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches NCF 2022 today.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2022 for the Foundational Stage and Balvatika in Kendriya Vidyalaya today, October 20. The event was also graced by Ministers of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

NCF 2022 for the Foundational Stage is intended for the education of children who are 0 to 8 years old. The preparation stage would start after the foundational stage. Early childhood care and education would be the key areas of development as per the NCF 2022. The minister also inaugurated the Balvatikas at Kendriya Vidyalayas in the event which is equivalent to that of the Anganwadi Centers and it will help the children's overall development.

Speaking at the event Dharmendra Pradhan said that the NCF is an important step taken to implement New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In addition, the education minister asked the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to complete curriculum, syllabus, and textbooks by the next Basant Panchami.

Based on the guidelines made by the National Education Policy, NEP 2020, the NCF 2022 is formed. According to this, the curriculum would cover school education, early childhood education, adult education, and teacher education.

NCF 2022 is divided into National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE), National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE) and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE).

Reet Chandra, Director Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education said, “The NCF is developed for teachers and practitioners in education, lays down a new vision for school education and provides details and guidelines for quality education at the foundation stage.”