Will NTA Postpone NEET 2021 This Year as Well?

Although the NEET 2021 exam date is announced and has been scheduled for August 1, an announcement regarding the release of NEET notification is due.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 18, 2021 1:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

When Will NTA Release NEET 2021 Application Form? Everything We Know So Far
NEET: How To Prepare With National Test Abhyas App
NEET And COVID-19: How NTA Conducted Medical Entrance Exam Last Year
NEET: Dos And Don'ts At Exam Centre
Government May Postpone NEET, Incentivise Medical, Nursing Students To Join COVID-19 Duty
NEET 2021: Points To Remember Before Appearing For Exam
Will NTA Postpone NEET 2021 This Year as Well?
NEET application form is awaited. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) application form. Although the NEET 2021 exam date is announced and has been scheduled for August 1, an announcement regarding the release of NEET notification is due. Once NTA announces the release of NEET application, students can check the NTA website -- ntaneet.nic.in -- for information on NEET and its application process.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Improve Your Preparation Level & Strengthen Most Asked Concepts in NEET  Start Now

Considering the surge in COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and several board exams and entrance tests being postponed, students are worried whether NEET will be postponed further this year as well on the lines of last year.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Also Read || Medical Entrance Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19: Latest Updates

Last year, NEET 2020 was conducted on September 13 first and then on October 14 for those students who were infected by COVID-19 or stayed in COVID-19 containment zones. Both the sessions of NEET last year were held amid COVID-19 restrictions and adhering to the protocols associated. The aspirants of the medical entrance test had to face several problems such as travelling to examination centres in the absence of proper public transport and wearing gloves and masks during the examination. This year as well, the situation remains the same with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dates for NEET 2020 were declared on May 5 following a whole lot of confusion regarding the mode of examination. There had been talks about the cancellation of NEET 2020 due to rising COVID-19 cases but after repeated calls from the candidates to hold the paper, the government had finally announced the dates.

NEET is an all-India exam and is conducted in pen-and-paper mode. It is one of the biggest entrance exams in India, in terms of the number of applicants. Every year, more than 15 lakh medical aspirants appear for NEET.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) NEET 2021 NEET 2021 Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jharkhand Clears Proposal To Allocate Rs 700 Crore For Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff Salary
Jharkhand Clears Proposal To Allocate Rs 700 Crore For Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff Salary
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Highlights, Major Announcements, Latest Updates
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Highlights, Major Announcements, Latest Updates
Maharashtra SSC Result: What Board Answered High Court About ‘Evaluation Criteria’
Maharashtra SSC Result: What Board Answered High Court About ‘Evaluation Criteria’
Education Minister’s Meeting With Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Postponed
Education Minister’s Meeting With Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Postponed
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Link Activated To Submit Exam Form; Know Details
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Link Activated To Submit Exam Form; Know Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................