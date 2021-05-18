NEET application form is awaited. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) application form. Although the NEET 2021 exam date is announced and has been scheduled for August 1, an announcement regarding the release of NEET notification is due. Once NTA announces the release of NEET application, students can check the NTA website -- ntaneet.nic.in -- for information on NEET and its application process.

Considering the surge in COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and several board exams and entrance tests being postponed, students are worried whether NEET will be postponed further this year as well on the lines of last year.

Last year, NEET 2020 was conducted on September 13 first and then on October 14 for those students who were infected by COVID-19 or stayed in COVID-19 containment zones. Both the sessions of NEET last year were held amid COVID-19 restrictions and adhering to the protocols associated. The aspirants of the medical entrance test had to face several problems such as travelling to examination centres in the absence of proper public transport and wearing gloves and masks during the examination. This year as well, the situation remains the same with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dates for NEET 2020 were declared on May 5 following a whole lot of confusion regarding the mode of examination. There had been talks about the cancellation of NEET 2020 due to rising COVID-19 cases but after repeated calls from the candidates to hold the paper, the government had finally announced the dates.

NEET is an all-India exam and is conducted in pen-and-paper mode. It is one of the biggest entrance exams in India, in terms of the number of applicants. Every year, more than 15 lakh medical aspirants appear for NEET.