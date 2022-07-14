Will NEET UG 2022 Be Postponed? Delhi High Court To Hear Plea Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com The petition has been filed by 15 NEET UG 2022 aspirants

NEET UG 2022: The decision whether to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) exam is likely to be taken today, July 14 as Delhi High Court will shortly start the hearing for plea to postpone NEET UG. The petition has been filed by 15 students from states of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Telangana, Kerala, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The Bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula will hear the plea filed through Advocate Mamta Sharma.

Students Liked: Just study 32% of NEET syllabus and score upto 100% (Most Scoring Chapters & topics). Download Free! Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Don't Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Latest : NEET Rank Booster - Video e-Lectures, Unlimited Mock Tests, Study Material & Faculty Support, Get it Now

The petitioners seek to re-schedule the NEET UG 2022 for four to six weeks on several grounds including that the schedule of the national level examinations i.e NEET, JEE, and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), is “unorganised” and the same has “caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair”.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The petition, filed through advocate Mamta Sharma, stated that the board examination ended in mid of June 2022 and the students have been forced to prepare for three national-level examinations without getting sufficient time to prepare. “Respondents scheduled National Level examinations CUET, NEET- UG, and JEE in the month of July 2022 having a time gap of 1 or 2 days, wherein the syllabus of all three examinations is completely different,” the petition said.

NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held on Sunday (July 17), the candidates can download the medical entrance exam admit card on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET admit card can be downloaded using login id and password.

- With PTI Inputs