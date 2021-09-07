  • Home
  • Education
  • Will Make Every Effort To Implement NEP-2020: Karnataka Education Minister

Will Make Every Effort To Implement NEP-2020: Karnataka Education Minister

The government will spare no effort in the next twenty months towards the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 7, 2021 11:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

World Literacy Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance Of The Day
Assam’s Fee Waiving Scheme For College Admission, Pragyan Bharti, To Continue In 2021-22
Assam: Physical Classes Resume For Vaccinated Final Year Students
Bihar: Specially-Abled 14-Year-Old Girl Learns To Write With Toes, Aims To Become Teacher
MP Considering To Change VC Term In Hindi from 'Kulpati' To 'Kulguru': Minister
'Super 30' Founder Anand Kumar Gets Award For Imparting Mathematical Knowledge To Poor Students
Will Make Every Effort To Implement NEP-2020: Karnataka Education Minister
Karnataka National Education Policy
Mysuru:

The government will spare no effort in the next twenty months towards the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday. Inaugurating a seminar on NEP, jointly organised by Maharani Women's Science College (autonomous), Maharani Arts College, and Maharani Women's Commerce and Management college, Narayan said the NEP aspires to empower students by grooming them to become globally competitive.

"The Union government has set a timeline of 15 years for the implementation of NEP. However, the state government has decided to facilitate its implementation in a speedy manner. The government will make all efforts in the next 20 months to ensure maximum coverage," the minister said. Stating that the onus of implementing the student-centric NEP lies on universities and management of institutions, Narayan said,

"To start with, this could be implemented within the available subjects in colleges and could consider adding more subjects in the following years to come." Later, talking to reporters Narayan dismissed the allegations of opposition party leaders against NEP, saying that it will benefit students of government institutions to the maximum extent.

"Universities, colleges, private institutions, and faculty have welcomed NEP and are eager to implement NEP. However, the opposition leaders are finding it difficult to digest the positive response pouring in favour of the policy. They don’t want good to happen either for students or the country," Narayan charged.

The minister also reiterated that the government is also ready to answer any question to be raised by opposition party leaders related to NEP on the floor of the house in the upcoming legislative session.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
New national education policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2021 To Be Held From September 15 to October 10; Check Full Schedule Here
MHT CET 2021 To Be Held From September 15 to October 10; Check Full Schedule Here
AP EAMCET 2021: Result Tomorrow; Check Ranking, Qualification Criteria
AP EAMCET 2021: Result Tomorrow; Check Ranking, Qualification Criteria
Kerala Higher Educational Institutions To Open From October 4: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Higher Educational Institutions To Open From October 4: Pinarayi Vijayan
World Literacy Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance Of The Day
World Literacy Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance Of The Day
MHT CET 2021 To Be Held From September 15: Uday Samant
MHT CET 2021 To Be Held From September 15: Uday Samant
.......................... Advertisement ..........................