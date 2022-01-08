Will Elevate Banaras Hindu University To World's Great Varsities: VC Sudhir Jain

  • Home
Professor Jain pledged to “foster a culture of consultation, inclusivity, transparency, collegiality and mutual respect in our joint ambition to elevate this remarkable institution into the ranks of the world’s great universities.”

Vice-Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University, Professor Sudhir K Jain
Image credit: PRO/ Banaras Hindu University
Varanasi:

Prof Sudhir K Jain, an internationally reputed scholar and former director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Gandhinagar) assumed office as the 28th Vice-Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University. Professor Jain pledged to “foster a culture of consultation, inclusivity, transparency, collegiality and mutual respect in our joint ambition to elevate this remarkable institution into the ranks of the world’s great universities.”

Students were at the “heart” of the educational enterprise, Prof Jain said, and enhancing their educational experience and community life with new curricular and co-curricular initiatives would be the highest priorities of the faculty and administration.

Professor Jain was known for his contributions to earthquake engineering practice and education in India. "He was instrumental in the development of several important seismic codes in India, and has trained thousands of professional engineers and college teachers in earthquake engineering through his continuing education programmes," the release mentioned.

Jain established the National Information Centre of Earthquake Engineering (NICEE) at IIT Kanpur and developed the National Programme on Earthquake Engineering Education (NPEEE), supported by the Government of India.

He was with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Gandhinagar) as a director for 12 years. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 2020 for his service in the fields of science and engineering.

