Will Decide On CBSE Practical Exams Later: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Education Minister conducts live session

Addressing the questions regarding Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2021 examinations for Classes 10 and 12 during his live webinar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said they will take a call on the CBSE practical examinations as per the COVID-19 situation. He reiterated that CBSE 2021 syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent, and no further reduction will be made.

Mr Pokhriyal was addressing students during the live discussion on Twitter. Students and parents were asked to submit questions tagged with “#EducationMinisterGoesLive” on social media. Although there were many questions on the CBSE exam dates, the new syllabus as well as the mode of examination, Mr. Pokhriyal did not address these.

The Education Minister said during the webinar that 17 states have reopened their schools, though “attendance is very low”. The state schools have tried to alter their syllabus. He answered queries related to the board examinations, and other entrance exams to be held next year including JEE Main 2021 for engineering aspirants and NEET for medical aspirants.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Practical Tests

While addressing the question on CBSE Board practical examinations from a student named Jigyanshu, Mr Pokhriyal said, "The CBSE practical exams are conducted at the school level. In case the students are not able to take the practical sessions, then the government shall take a call on this".

While addressing queries on reduction of syllabus, Mr Pokhriyal said, that "all information related to reduction of the syllabus has been provided on the official website, and all the school authorities must get in touch with their students, regarding the same".

Responding to a question about lack of time to prepare for the exam, from a student named Abhay, Mr Pokhriyal said, "Time will be given to prepare for the board examination. Changes will be made in the schedule to allow students to prepare for the exams".

While lauding the efforts of the students, Mr Pokriyal said, "More than 99 percent of students excelled in the CBSE Board examinations. The pass percentage was 5.3% more than the last year".

The students had been demanding to postpone the Board examinations, as they were unable to prepare with help of online classes. Some of them cited problems in understanding subjects in the online session.

This year the CBSE Board examinations held in March-April 2020 were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams scheduled between March 19 and March 31 were cancelled for both Classes 10 and 12. The remaining exams were conducted in July, while taking all precautions to avoid spread of virus.

The students residing in North East Delhi were also affected due to the incidents of violence. Thus, they were allowed to reappear for a few examinations.