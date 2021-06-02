JNU to conduct JNUEE when situation is conducive for students

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said the university will conduct the JNU entrance examination whenever it is safe for students to write. If entrance is delayed due to Covid and if admission happens at later date, we'll surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of lost time without compromising academic rigor, Mr Jagadesh said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam, or JNUEE, is held for admission to postgraduate and MPhil programmes in JNU. Generally held during May and June, the entrance exams has been delayed this year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The university has also put on hold the registration process for admission to the Winter semesters. The registration for the Winter semester 2021 which was scheduled to start from May 8, has been deferred and put on hold in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the situation arising out of it.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JNU 2021 application form in online mode. The JNUEE application form 2021 date is yet to be announced.