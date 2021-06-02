  • Home
  • Education
  • ‘Will Conduct JNU Entrance Exam When It’s Safe’: Vice-Chancellor

‘Will Conduct JNU Entrance Exam When It’s Safe’: Vice-Chancellor

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said the university will conduct the JNU entrance examination whenever it is safe for students to write.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 2, 2021 1:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU Entrance Exam Result 2020 To Be Released Soon At Nta.ac.in; When And Where To Check
JNUEE 2020 Final Answer Key Released; Result Expected Soon
NTA JNU Entrance Exam Date 2020 Announced, Admit Card Today At Jnuexams.nta.nic.in
JNUEE 2020: One Entrance Exam For MPhil And PhD In Same Field
National Testing Agency (NTA) Extends Application Date For Various Exams
Finalising Mode Of Conducting Exams In View Of Lockdown: JNU 
‘Will Conduct JNU Entrance Exam When It’s Safe’: Vice-Chancellor
JNU to conduct JNUEE when situation is conducive for students
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said the university will conduct the JNU entrance examination whenever it is safe for students to write. If entrance is delayed due to Covid and if admission happens at later date, we'll surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of lost time without compromising academic rigor, Mr Jagadesh said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam, or JNUEE, is held for admission to postgraduate and MPhil programmes in JNU. Generally held during May and June, the entrance exams has been delayed this year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The university has also put on hold the registration process for admission to the Winter semesters. The registration for the Winter semester 2021 which was scheduled to start from May 8, has been deferred and put on hold in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the situation arising out of it.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JNU 2021 application form in online mode. The JNUEE application form 2021 date is yet to be announced.

Click here for more Education News
JNU Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Important Pillar Of India-US Ties: Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu
Education Important Pillar Of India-US Ties: Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu
Exam Live Updates: Status Of JEE, NEET, State Board Exams
Live | Exam Live Updates: Status Of JEE, NEET, State Board Exams
Gujarat Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled: State Education Minister
Gujarat Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled: State Education Minister
J&K Students' Body Urges Amit Shah To Facilitate Travel Of Kashmiri Students To Pakistan
J&K Students' Body Urges Amit Shah To Facilitate Travel Of Kashmiri Students To Pakistan
Manipur Extends Closure Of Schools Amid Rising COVID Cases
Manipur Extends Closure Of Schools Amid Rising COVID Cases
.......................... Advertisement ..........................