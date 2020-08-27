  • Home
Will Assess Virus Situation Before Allowing Universities To Hold Exams: Haryana Minister

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday assured the state assembly that the government will assess the coronavirus situation before allowing universities to hold exams for various courses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 27, 2020 9:11 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday assured the state assembly that the government will assess the coronavirus situation before allowing universities to hold exams for various courses. The minister said this in response to the concern expressed over it by Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former minister Geeta Bhukkal.

Raising the issue, former state education minister Bhukkal said some universities in the state have issued exam schedules for next month. "Who will be responsible if students contract the infection,” she asked. Pal assured that if the need arises, exams can be rescheduled.

Kanwar Pal, however, said the government will take all precautions while conducting the exams to ensure the safety of students. Pal said students toil hard for 14 years to get a degree and the government does not want that their efforts go waste and they be passed without exams. “When they apply for a job, their degree will be seen as a corona degree,” Pal said, asking what value it will have for them.

If we take online exams, we will make arrangements for that, he said. On Pal's “corona degree” remark, Hooda told the minister in a lighter vein, “Then will people call you corona time minister?

