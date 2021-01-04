'Will Announce JEE Advanced 2021 Dates, IIT Eligibility Criteria On January 7': Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be announcing the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 in a live discussion on Twitter on January 7. He will also clarify the admission process and eligibility criteria in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the same online event. He had earlier announced dates for JEE Main 2021. The first attempt will be from February 23 to 26 while the last date to apply for the same is January 16.

Mr Pokhriyal said, “My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced on January 7 at 6 pm. Stay tuned”.

The Union Education Ministry also informed about the #EducationMinisterGoesLive event on January 7.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the JEE Main 2020 qualifying candidates who were unable to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 will get an opportunity to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021 without reappearing for JEE Main 2021.

This year the JEE 2021 has undergone several changes. The national-level engineering entrance examination will be held in four phases as the BTech and BE candidates will get an opportunity to appear for the examination four times. The best of the four attempts will be considered for the final merit list. The exam will be held in 11 regional languages.

Further changes have been made to the JEE Main 2021 question paper pattern. JEE Main candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of a total of 90 questions.

There were several live discussions conducted by the Education Minister on December 10, December 16, December 22 and December 31 to discuss CBSE Board examinations, engineering entrance examination JEE Main 2021 and medical entrance examination NEET 2021.