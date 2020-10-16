Why Is Soyeb Aftab AIR 1 And Not Akanksha Singh With The Same Score?

Odisha boy Soyeb Aftab has topped NEET 2020 exam scoring full marks and securing All India Rank 1. Akanksha Singh of New Delhi has topped also topped the NEET exam with a perfect score of 720 out of 720. However, she secured AIR 2. According to NTA, Soyeb Aftab got AIR 1 because of the age-difference- the last in the NTA's list of factors while breaking a tie between candidates. Tummala Snikitha, Vineet Sharma and Amrisha Khaitan have scored 715 marks in NEET results 2020. For the same reason, the candidates at AIR 3, 4, 5 and 6 are on different ranks despite scoring the same 715 out of 720.

NEET 2020 Result: Tie-Breaking Formula

If two or more candidates score the same marks in NEET exam, candidates obtaining higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology) will be given preference in ranking.

If the tie exists after calculating Biology scores, preference will be given to candidates who scored higher marks in Chemistry.

Next, Candidates with less number of wrong answers in all the subjects of NEET 2020 will also be given an advantage. If the tie remains, at last, the NEET 2020 aspirants older in age will be preferred.

How To Download NEET Result 2020

To download NEET result:

Go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Click on the NEET UG Result 2020 link. Enter your login credentials. Submit and download the results.

Close to 16 lakh candidates had registered for NEET this year of whom, 13,66,945 were present for the NEET exam. As per NTA’s shared data, 7,71,500 candidates have qualified the exam. Of the total number of examinees, 618075 were men with 343556 qualifying. Of the 748866 women who appeared, 427943 qualified.

The National Testing Agency has declared the NEET result 2020 today, October 16. Candidates who wrote the NEET entrance exam on September 13 and on October 14 can check the result from the NTA official website nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

The NEET paper had 180 multiple choice questions for a total of 720 marks. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 4 marks and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted. In case of a tie, meaning if two candidates score the same marks, NTA will use a tie-breaking formula to evaluate their ranks.