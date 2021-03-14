Image credit: Shutterstock Why Pi Day Is Celebrated On March 14

Pi Day is held every year on March 14 to celebrate the mathematical constant, Pi (π). The date, when written in the format of month/day (3/14), matches the first three digits of the mathematical constant.

Pi represents the ratio of the circumference of any circle to its diameter. The approximate value of Pi is calculated up-to two decimal points, 3.14. However, since it is an irrational number, after the decimal point, the digits go on. The value of Pi in fraction is 22/7.

The value of the Pi was first calculated by Mathematician, Archimedes of Syracuse. It was later accepted by the scientific community when Leonhard Euler used the symbol of Pi in 1737.

Pi Day is celebrated by Mathematics enthusiasts every year. Pi recital competitions, Pi Day workouts are organised to stimulate interest in learning and practising mathematics.

Some interesting facts about mathematical constant Pi (π)

1. Since the exact value of pi can never be calculated, we can not calculate the accurate area or circumference of a circle.

2. Rajveer Meena calculated the value of Pi up to 70,000 decimal points. He achieved it on March 21, 20215, at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and holds a world record. To maintain the sanctity of the record, Rajveer wore a blindfold throughout the duration of his recall, which took 10 hours.

3. Pi is a part of Egyptian mythology. People in Egypt believed that the pyramids of Giza were built on the principles of pi.

4. Physicist Larry Shaw, known as the Prince of Pi, started celebrating 14 March as Pi day at San Francisco’s Exploratorium science museum.

5. There is an entire language made from the number Pi. It is called “Pi-lish”.

6. Before the 1700s, people referred to the numerical value of pi as “the quantity which when the diameter is multiplied by it, yields the circumference”.

7. Albert Einstein was born on Pi day, March 14, 1879.