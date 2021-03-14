Why Pi Day Is Celebrated On March 14

The value of the Pi was first calculated by Mathematician, Archimedes of Syracuse. It was later accepted by the scientific community when Leonhard Euler used the symbol of Pi in 1737.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 14, 2021 8:13 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Pi Day 2021: Theme, Symbol, Facts, Quotes
Physics, Chemistry, Maths To Continue To Be Important Subjects For Engineering Courses: AICTE
Physics, Maths Not Compulsory For Engineering Admission: 10 Points
MBBS Admission: Supreme Court Sends Notice To Centre, MCI On Plea By Girl With Disability
Delhi Government To Set Up Enquiry Committee To Look Into Alleged Irregularities Of Funds In 12 Colleges
Decision To Make Maths, Physics Optional For Engineering Is In Line With NEP: AICTE
Why Pi Day Is Celebrated On March 14
Why Pi Day Is Celebrated On March 14
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Pi Day is held every year on March 14 to celebrate the mathematical constant, Pi (π). The date, when written in the format of month/day (3/14), matches the first three digits of the mathematical constant.

Read || Pi Day 2021: Theme, Symbol, Facts, Quotes

Pi represents the ratio of the circumference of any circle to its diameter. The approximate value of Pi is calculated up-to two decimal points, 3.14. However, since it is an irrational number, after the decimal point, the digits go on. The value of Pi in fraction is 22/7.

The value of the Pi was first calculated by Mathematician, Archimedes of Syracuse. It was later accepted by the scientific community when Leonhard Euler used the symbol of Pi in 1737.

shutterstock_339525869The value of mathematical constant pi was first calculated by Archimedes of Syracuse

Pi Day is celebrated by Mathematics enthusiasts every year. Pi recital competitions, Pi Day workouts are organised to stimulate interest in learning and practising mathematics.

Some interesting facts about mathematical constant Pi (π)

1. Since the exact value of pi can never be calculated, we can not calculate the accurate area or circumference of a circle.

2. Rajveer Meena calculated the value of Pi up to 70,000 decimal points. He achieved it on March 21, 20215, at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and holds a world record. To maintain the sanctity of the record, Rajveer wore a blindfold throughout the duration of his recall, which took 10 hours.

3. Pi is a part of Egyptian mythology. People in Egypt believed that the pyramids of Giza were built on the principles of pi.

4. Physicist Larry Shaw, known as the Prince of Pi, started celebrating 14 March as Pi day at San Francisco’s Exploratorium science museum.

5. There is an entire language made from the number Pi. It is called “Pi-lish”.

6. Before the 1700s, people referred to the numerical value of pi as “the quantity which when the diameter is multiplied by it, yields the circumference”.

7. Albert Einstein was born on Pi day, March 14, 1879.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Pi Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Pi Day 2021: Theme, Symbol, Facts, Quotes
Pi Day 2021: Theme, Symbol, Facts, Quotes
Pending Salaries: Governing Body Representatives Of 12 DU Colleges Allege Financial Irregularities
Pending Salaries: Governing Body Representatives Of 12 DU Colleges Allege Financial Irregularities
JNU Allows Reopening Of Reading Rooms Of Central Library, Food Court
JNU Allows Reopening Of Reading Rooms Of Central Library, Food Court
JEE Main March Exam Dates Revised
JEE Main March Exam Dates Revised
Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Answer Key Of Objective Type Questions
Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Answer Key Of Objective Type Questions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................