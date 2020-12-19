‘Why Not NEET 2021’: Students Demand More Sessions Of Medical Entrance Exam

As the students eagerly await the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) exam dates, social media has been flooded with requests to conduct the medical entrance examination twice a year. Soon after the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that the JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four rounds, many students took to Twitter to seek clarity on NEET 2021 exam dates and pattern as well.

Replying to the Minister at #EducationMinsiterGoesLive, demands have poured in for NTA to organise the NEET 2021 exam more than once a year. Students have also reached out to the Minister on Twitter, asking him to postpone the NEET exam till June.

While some have requested for the NEET 2021 exam to be held more than once, others are asking for an ‘online NEET exam’. However, neither the Minister nor the NTA has made an announcement yet.

One of the aspirants took to Twitter and sought clarity on NEET 2021 exam dates. He also requested the Minister to hold NEET exam at least twice or thrice a year in an online mode. He said, “With due respect, kindly also consider conducting NEET 2021 at least twice/thrice in a year starting from 2021 through online. Kindly also publish details regarding NEET 2021.”

Respected Sir,

With due respect, kindly also consider conducting NEET 2021 at least twice/thrice in a year starting from 2021, through online.

If offline, kindly handover a copy of OMR sheet to students to avoid any eventualities.

consider NEET in same line with JEE.@DrRPNishank — Siku (@Siku1087) December 17, 2020

Another user asked a few direct questions on Twitter tagging the Minister as he sought clarity on NEET exam pattern. He tweeted, “Will NEET 2021 be held in Online mode? Will NEET 2021 syllabus be reduced to some extent? Will optional questions be asked in NEET to avoid syllabus related controversies? Will NEET 2021 be conducted in June.”

#NEET2021 @DrRPNishank Will NEET 2021 be held in Online mode ?

Will NEET 2021 syllabus be reduced to some extent ?

Will optional questions be asked in NEET to avoid syllabus related controversies ?

Will NEET 2021 be conducted in June ?

Students need urgent answers to these Qs ! — Durgesh C. Mangeshkar (@DCMangeshkar) December 12, 2020

Another aspirant said, “Sir, I request you to kindly increase the number of attempts for NEET UG 2021 to 2 or 3 times since many of us failed to give our best due to prevailing pandemic and uncertain health conditions. Just like JEE Mains, please let the "best out of all" score decide our NEET rank.”

Sir, I request you to kindly increase the number of attempts for NEET UG 2021 to 2 or 3 times since many of us failed to give our best due to prevailing pandemic and uncertain health conditions.

Just like JEE Mains, please let the "best out of all" score decide our NEET rank. https://t.co/VF14m6TRi3 — Adikanda Patra (@AdikandaPatra9) December 13, 2020

Last year, as many as 15,97,435 aspirants had registered for NEET UG test. It is likely that over 15 lakh aspirants would register for NEET this year as well. Fearing the uncertainties and obstructions caused due to COVID-19, an aspirant requested for the conduct of NEET exam twice as many would have dropped a year due to the pandemic.

He said, “Please sir please consider NEET students also there are many students who would have dropped a year because of lot of uncertainties in 2020. If JEE can be 4 times why not NEET 2021 twice.. NEET students also need a chance of reducing risk of dropping a year.”