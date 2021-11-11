Why National Education Day Is Celebrated On November 11

National Education Day 2021: History and significance

India celebrates November 11 as National Education Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of the country.

On National Education Day, India remembers the contributions of Maulana Azad towards nation-building. A freedom fighter, scholar and educationist, Maulana Azad was a key architect of Independent India. He was responsible for setting up top education bodies like the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The first Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur, was established by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Apart from IIT Kharagpur, UGC, and AICTE, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was also responsible for setting up Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR),

He was posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1992.

The Central government in September, 2008 announced November 11 as the National Education Day. The first National Education Day celebrations were inaugurated by then President Pratibha Patil on November 11, 2008 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

National Education Day 2021 Wishes

On National Education Day 2021, Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid their tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

My tributes to great freedom fighter, nationalist & educationist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. He strove to promote national unity & value-based education. He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom struggle. #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad pic.twitter.com/YBpJK8g1eT — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 11, 2021

Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2021