Why Is World Students' Day Celebrated On October 15?

World Students' Day 2022: World Students' Day is widely celebrated on October 15 to mark the birth anniversary of former president APJ Adbul Kalam. Though United Nation has yet to announce October 15 as World Students' Day, it is being celebrated since 2010. The former president was so dedicated to teaching that he went back to his teaching profession on the very next day after completing his term as the 11th President of India.

Dr Kalam always encouraged his students to become the best versions of themselves. "If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means 'First Attempt In Learning'. End is not the end, if fact E.N.D. means 'Effort Never Dies.' If you get No as an answer, remember N.O. means 'Next Opportunity', So let's be positive," he said. READ MORE | Maharashtra School Teacher Ranjitsinh Disale Chosen For Abdul Kalam 'Pride Of India' Award

Dr Kalam believed that the teacher should help to build character, human values, enhance the learning capacity of children through technology and build the confidence among children to be innovative and creative which will help them to make competitive to face the future.

APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931 in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. He pursued his aeronautical engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology and joined Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Dr Kalam was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 1990 and Bharat Ratna in 1997.

The former president collapsed from an apparent cardiac arrest and passed away on July 27, 2015 aged 83 during delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.