Why Is World Children's Day Celebrated On November 20?

Image credit: shutterstock.com Today is World Children's Day

World Children's Day 2022: World Children’s Day is being celebrated on November 20 every year to promote and protect the rights of children around the world. The day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and on this date in 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child.

This year, the theme for World Children's Day 2022 is 'Inclusion for every child'. "From climate change, education and mental health, to ending racism and discrimination, children and young people are raising their voices on the issues that matter to their generation and calling for adults to create a better future," United Nations official website mentioned.

The purpose of World Children’s Day is to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children. "Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as young people and children themselves, can play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations," it read.

Though Universal Children's Day is celebrated on November 20, but different countries have their own Children's Day. In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Britain celebrates August 30 as Children's Day, while in China, it is celebrated on June 1. In the United States of America, the first or second Sunday of June is chosen to celebrate the day. Here are country-wise dates of celebration of Children's Day, Japan- May 5, Australia- First Sunday of July, Mexico- April 30, South Sudan- December 23, Cuba- July 3.