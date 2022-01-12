Why Is National Youth Day 2022 Celebrated On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary? Significance, History

Image credit: Image tweeted by @Psoraganvi1 Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863 in Kolkata

National Youth Day 2022: The National Youth Day is being celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This year, the National Youth Day 2022 theme is "It's all in the mind." The government of India first declared to celebrate the National Youth Day in 1984 to recognise and honour the teachings of Vivekananda.

Since then, the Rashtriya Yuva Diwas is celebrated across the nation at schools and colleges, with several programmes including speeches, music, youth conventions, seminars, Yoga Asanas, presentations, competitions in essay-writing, recitations and sports every year.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863 in Kolkata. Vivekananda propounded the importance of Education in building a nation. He believed that education was the primary means to empowering people. He specially emphasized on education being relevant to the common masses.

Vivekananda was an ardent disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and worked for the revival of Hinduism in India. His famous speech at the World Parliament of Religion in Chicago in 1893 still remembered- "Sisters and Brothers of America." The teachings of Swami Vivekananda are listed in the book called- “The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda" which is available in nine volumes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry on January 12. The festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation building, the PMO said. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration. It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', it added. This year, in view of the emerging Covid situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually on January 12-13.