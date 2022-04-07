Why Is JEE Main 2022 Postponed To June And July?

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check revised dates for JEE Main 2022 session 1 and 2

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency has rescheduled the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 and 2. JEE Main 2022 session 1 and 2 has been postponed, and will now be conducted in June and July respectively. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will now be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, while session 2 on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. JEE Main session 1 was earlier scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, May 1, and 4, and session 2 from May 24 to 29.

According to NTA, JEE Main 2022 dates have been revised following representations received from candidates. The students earlier took to Twitter raising their demands to reschedule JEE Main as it was getting clashed with board exams. The candidates also raised their demands for four attempts in engineering entrance and a sufficient gap between the sessions.

The aspirants along with ministers and members of students' union took to their respective Twitter handle and urged Union Education Minister and NTA to conduct four sessions and provide sufficient gap between each session.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 application correction facility has been started from Wednesday, April 6. Candidates who want to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2022 application form by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials. The application correction facility will be available till April 8.

JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

For details on application process, paper pattern, syllabus, candidates should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.