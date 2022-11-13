  • Home
  • Education
  • Why Is Children's Day 2022 Celebrated On November 14?

Why Is Children's Day 2022 Celebrated On November 14?

Children's Day 2022: Prior to Nehru’s death, Children's Day was celebrated on November 20 which was observed as World Children’s Day by the United Nations

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 13, 2022 4:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Tamil Nadu Government To Impart Technical Education In Tamil
Children Should Be Taught Sanskrit To Develop Inclination Towards Indian Culture: UP Governor Anandiben Patel
Book Explaining Benefits Of Zinc Presented To Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra
Kerala Government Sends Ordinance To Remove Governor As Chancellor To Raj Bhavan
Teachers Play Vital Role In Shaping Society, Must Strive To Impart Quality Education: Bihar Chief Minister
School Fee Disputes ‘Virtually Resolved’, Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petitions
Why Is Children's Day 2022 Celebrated On November 14?
This day marks the 133rd birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Children's Day 2022: India celebrates Children's Day on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This day marks the 133rd birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru who was born in 1889 in Allahabad, India.

Prior to Nehru’s death, Children's Day was celebrated on November 20 which was observed as World Children’s Day by the United Nations. However, November 14 was chosen to celebrate Children’s Day to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru after his death in 1964. The day is also known as Bal Diwas in the country. DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE

Nehru believed that children were a nation's real strength and foundation of society. “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,” he said.

During his tenure, several educational institutions of national importance- Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) were set up.

Nehru was often called by the name "Chacha Nehru". The schools, educational institutions will celebrate the day with several educational and motivational programmes, including sports events and quiz competitions.

Click here for more Education News
Children's Day Jawaharlal Nehru
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Allotment List Today
Live | DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Allotment List Today
JNU PG Third Merit 2022 Out; Seat Blocking Available Till November 15
JNU PG Third Merit 2022 Out; Seat Blocking Available Till November 15
IIT Jodhpur Confers Over 500 Degrees To Graduating Students During Its 8th Convocation
IIT Jodhpur Confers Over 500 Degrees To Graduating Students During Its 8th Convocation
CLAT 2023 Registration To End Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2023 Registration To End Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Four Ladakh Girls Among 'Super 50' Youths In Kashmir Pursuing NEET Dreams
Four Ladakh Girls Among 'Super 50' Youths In Kashmir Pursuing NEET Dreams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................