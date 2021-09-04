Why India Celebrates Teachers Day A Month Ahead Of The World

Image credit: Shutterstock Teachers' Day 2021 India: The second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5

India will celebrate Teachers’ Day 2021 tomorrow, September 5, to mark the birth anniversary of great philosopher, teacher, scholar and the second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. India’s Teacher’s Day Celebration is one month ahead of World Teachers’ Day, which is on October 5.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International celebrates International Teachers day to commemorate the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers, regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

India has been celebrating September 5 as Teachers’ Day since 1962, to honor Dr Radhakrishnan's remarkable approach towards education and students.

Teachers' Day: Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Educational institutions in the country celebrate the day with students preparing tribute speeches, poems, etc for their teachers. The President of India confers the National Award to selected teachers on the ocession.

This year, the Education Ministry will be celebrating the Shiksha Parv between September 5 and 17 as part of the celebrations.

This year’s celebrations will be more vibrant, more colorful, as schools in many parts of the country have reopened after months, after a devastating second wave of COVID-19 that shook the country earlier this year.