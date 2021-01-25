‘Why The Delay’, Ask NEET Aspirants; Seek Clarity Over Dates, Syllabus

“I still wonder what's the reason for the delay in announcing (NEET 2021) dates?” This is the common question being asked by most of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021) aspirants and their parents who are waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the dates for NEET 2021. The NTA has still not given any clarity over the exam dates forcing the MBBS candidates to ask the reason behind the delay in releasing the dates and syllabus.

Union Education Minister has already announced the dates for JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2021 for the BTech, BArch and BPlanning candidates. Though, there is no clarity regarding the NEET dates. Students have been requesting for the NEET dates so they could accordingly plan and prepare for the exam.

Some of the major questions asked by the students in relation to NEET 2021 are:

What is the pattern of NEET question paper

Many NEET 2021 students are asking questions about NEET syllabus and NEET 2021 sample papers. The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had clarified that there will be no changes in the NEET 2021 syllabus though no final list of topics have been shared by the NTA.

What is the NEET age limit

As per the current regulation, the lower limit for NEET candidates is 17 years at the time of admission.

When will NEET 2021 be conducted?

Mr Pokhriyal had announced last year during a live session that there are no plans to cancel NEET 2021. Though since then there has been no formal announcement about the NEET dates and syllabus.

Will the government conduct NEET twice a year?

Since the Education Minister has announced four attempts for the JEE Main 2021 candidates, various NEET aspirants are also requesting for at least two attempts to clear the examination.

What about NEET 2020 dropouts?

Due to the COVID-19 fears, various medical aspirants had dropped out of NEET 2020. Many of them will now be appearing for NEET 2021.

Will NEET 2021 be held online or offline?

The Education Minister had said that he will consider the requests of the students to conduct the entrance exam in online mode but he has not clarified over the mode of the NEET 2021 exam till now.

What are students saying?

“Repeated requests of NEET 2021 aspirants to release the exam dates have gone unheard as there is still no clarity over when it will be conducted by NTA. Wish Education Minister announces the dates and pattern of NEET 2021 soon.I still wonder what's the reason for the delay in announcing dates?”

NEET candidates have been tensed about non-clarity over examination dates. One of them said, “Respected sir please announce the date and other important information about NEET 2021. You said that on 25th Jan you will announce so please do it now. We all are tensed about the dates as we do not have any updates about the exams. Kindly, solve our problem”.

While requesting the end of the suspense around NEET dates, a student said, “Sir, what about NEET 2021? Did you forget that there is an exam called NEET for medical entrance? Please give a clear date about the exam rather than putting it into a suspense”.

Requesting to conduct NEET 2021 in offline mode, one of the students said, “Give two chances for NEET through offline mode only and reduce some amount of syllabus from entrance exam”.

One of the NEET 2020 drop out candidates shared a meme to depict his stress. “NEET 2021 aspirants waiting for dates to be announced and droppers facing the same torture as they faced last year”.