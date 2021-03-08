Image credit: Shutterstock ‘Why Can’t JEE Main Results Be Released On Time’, Ask Students, Parents

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to declare the JEE Main February 2021 result. The JEE Main February result date, March 7, was stated on the NTA website. Spurred by the official assurance on JEE Main result date, aspirants have been waiting for their result to arrive at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, since yesterday, March 7. Students and parents have been asking why JEE Main results cannot be released on time.

Last year, for the JEE Main 2020 September session, the results were declared within five days and was considered something of a record. NTA has already released the final JEE Main answer keys on the official website late last night. The JEE Main answer key consisted of Question IDs and Correct Response Ids for all the shifts of the engineering entrance test held between February 23 and February 26.

Also Read || JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA Will Announce Result Today, Confirms Official

While there is no official confirmation of the JEE Main result time, aspirants who had taken the exams in February have flooded social media with posts on the delay in JEE Mains results.

A JEE aspirant on his Twitter handle posted: “I think instead of giving expected date NTA should give a particular fixed date and time of release of both admit cards and results. Only six days left for the March session. Normally we should wait for admit cards but till now even results are not out.”

#JEEMains2021



I think instead of giving expected date @DG_NTA should give a particular fix date and time of release of both admit cards and results



only 6 days left for March session normally we should wait for admit cards but till now even results are not out — sirraj2705 (Asim♥️) (@sirraj2705) March 8, 2021

An engineering aspirant’s parents posted: “Dr RP Nishank Sir, after years of hard work, student be waiting to see the outcome of their exam! This is really frustrating that the JEE results aren't announced on time! It is painful to see them in this situation as a parent! Why we cant release the results on time!"

@DrRPNishank Sir, after years of hard work,student be waiting to see the outcome of their exam!This is really frustrating that the JEE results aren't announced on time! It is painful to see them in this situation as a parent! Why we cant release the results on time! #JEEMains2021 — Chinmayi Chandarkar (@CCchandarkar) March 8, 2021

Another candidate awaiting JEE Main 2021 results said: “To all the future engineers, please create a system which gives accurate results in less time and can be declared at a fix time so that anxiety levels of students dont reach to its peak value.”

To all the future engineers, please create a system which gives accurate results in less time and can be declared at a fix time so that anxiety levels of students dont reach to its peak value. #JEEMains2021 — Anonymousee (@Anonymousee13) March 7, 2021

While another aspirant posted: “Sir please share result of jee main 2021 feb session asap. Anxiety is killing everyone!!!!"

SIR PLEASE SHARE RESULT OF JEE MAIN 2021 FEB SESSION ASAP

THE ANXIETY IS KILLING EVRYONE!!!! — Chinmay Goyal (@ChinmayGoyal011) March 8, 2021

Another aspirant invoked Mr Bean to express their despair. The candidate posted: “No proper schedule by NTA. At what time will the results be out??"