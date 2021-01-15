While NEET UG Dates Are ‘Anxiously’ Awaited, NEET PG 2021 Memes Flood Twitter

  • Home
NEET PG 2021 Memes Flood Internet With Announcement Of Exam Date

The announcement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 date has attracted instant reactions from the postgraduate medical candidates who will be appearing for the national-level entrance exam to be conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

New Delhi:

The announcement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 dates has attracted instant reactions from the postgraduate medical candidates who will be appearing for the national-level entrance exam to be conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on April 18, 2021, in a computer-based mode. Various students have shared a host of memes across the microblogging site Twitter that is easing out tension building around the non-availability of NEET-UG dates and delay in the NEET-PG 2021 exams. The NEET-PG 2021 will be held for admissions to the postgraduate medical colleges offering Masters in Doctorate (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), and other PG medical diploma courses.

Few students are claiming to have forgotten their studies and will have to begin again while others have cited famous dialogues from Hindi films to depict their emotions as the NEET-PG 2021 exam is only three months away.

One of the NEET-PG students shared a meme based upon a famous film. He said in a funny tone that he seems to have forgotten what he prepared for the MD/MS entrance exam.

Another aspirant Nikhil highlighted how the NEET-PG 2021 aspirants were being oblivious to other developments around the world and were only waiting for the PG medical entrance exam dates.

Another one shared a scene from a Hindi film while reacting to the NEET-PG 2021 dates.

A candidate named Rishi also shared a funny message to celebrate the announcement of NEET-PG 2021 date.

The eligible candidates will have to complete their medical internship on or before June 30, 2021. NEET PG application form 2021 along with a brochure will be released soon on the official website nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

