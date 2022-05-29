  • Home
  • Education
  • Which College To Take Admission? Compare Colleges Based On NIRF Ranks, Placements

Which College To Take Admission? Compare Colleges Based On NIRF Ranks, Placements

Candidates using the Compare College by Careers360 will get to know the compared colleges’ rankings, their placement opportunities, details of colleges, college facilities, courses offered in the colleges, details of courses offered, course placement, exams and cut-offs and college reviews.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 29, 2022 4:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Results 2022: UPMSP Warns Students, Parents Against Falling For Fraudulent Calls
WBJEE Result 2022: Check Previous Year's Cut-Off, Pass Percentage
ISC Semester 2 Psychology Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper
KCET 2022 Application Window Reopens Today
ATMA Exam 2022 Today; Check Guidelines By Association Of Indian Management Schools
JEECUP 2022 Admit Cards Today At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Here’s How To Download
Which College To Take Admission? Compare Colleges Based On NIRF Ranks, Placements
Use this Compare College feature to get a comparison among colleges
New Delhi:

With state boards declaring board exam results and students worried about where to take admissions for the 2022-23 academic session can run a comparison of colleges on the basis of preferred course with Careers360 Compare College. With the help of Careers360’s Compare Colleges, students can compare up to four colleges at the same time and get an analysis based on several factors including the college ranks, fees, placements, seats and infrastructure.

Candidates using the Compare College by Careers360 will get to know the compared colleges’ rankings, their placement opportunities, details of colleges, college facilities, courses offered in the colleges, details of courses offered, course placement, exams and cut-offs and college reviews.

Also Read || CUET UG 2022 Application Process Reopens; Check Details

To compare a college with other colleges, a candidate will be required to insert the name of the college in the Careers360 Compare College window with the names of other colleges which is required to be compared. Students can also feed in the names of courses in which they seek to get admission to. With a predetermined algorithm, the comparison will be made on the basis of NIRF ranks, NAAC score, placement opportunities and facilities available in the college campus.

This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.

Click here for more Education News
Education News

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Develops Algorithm To Protect Air Traffic Control, Power Distribution From Attacks
IIT Madras Develops Algorithm To Protect Air Traffic Control, Power Distribution From Attacks
Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Results 2022: UPMSP Warns Students, Parents Against Falling For Fraudulent Calls
Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Results 2022: UPMSP Warns Students, Parents Against Falling For Fraudulent Calls
WBJEE Result 2022: Check Previous Year's Cut-Off, Pass Percentage
WBJEE Result 2022: Check Previous Year's Cut-Off, Pass Percentage
ISC Semester 2 Psychology Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper
ISC Semester 2 Psychology Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Question Paper
KCET 2022 Application Window Reopens Today
KCET 2022 Application Window Reopens Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................