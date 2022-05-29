Which College To Take Admission? Compare Colleges Based On NIRF Ranks, Placements

Use this Compare College feature to get a comparison among colleges

With state boards declaring board exam results and students worried about where to take admissions for the 2022-23 academic session can run a comparison of colleges on the basis of preferred course with Careers360 Compare College. With the help of Careers360’s Compare Colleges, students can compare up to four colleges at the same time and get an analysis based on several factors including the college ranks, fees, placements, seats and infrastructure.

Candidates using the Compare College by Careers360 will get to know the compared colleges’ rankings, their placement opportunities, details of colleges, college facilities, courses offered in the colleges, details of courses offered, course placement, exams and cut-offs and college reviews.

Also Read || CUET UG 2022 Application Process Reopens; Check Details

To compare a college with other colleges, a candidate will be required to insert the name of the college in the Careers360 Compare College window with the names of other colleges which is required to be compared. Students can also feed in the names of courses in which they seek to get admission to. With a predetermined algorithm, the comparison will be made on the basis of NIRF ranks, NAAC score, placement opportunities and facilities available in the college campus.

This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.