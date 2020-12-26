Where Are Schools Reopening? Here’s A State-Wise List

Government and private schools that have been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic are reopening in many states. However, in some states, local governments have not yet taken a decision on this due to increasing cases with every passing day, while some states are preparing to reopen the school in the new year.

The schools have been allowed to gradually open. Some states have even allowed school administration to conduct classes for the students appearing in upcoming board examinations. The Central Government has already issued guidelines regarding the opening of schools. At the same time, the Union Home Ministry has asked state governments to decide on reopening the schools under the COVID-19 guidelines.

Following are the states which have reopened schools:

Schools have reopened in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim. However, schools have been opened in these states initially only for students from Classes 9 to 12.

Schools for Class 10 and Class 12 have been reopened from December 21 outside the containment zone in Jharkhand.

Madhya Pradesh has reopened schools for classes 10 and 12 from 18 December. Schools have been opened in Haryana for Classes 10 and 12 from December 14, whereas classes for students of classes 9 and 11 started from December 21.

These states will reopen schools in the new year:

Preparations are underway to open schools and colleges in many states from the new year onwards. Schools will be reopened in the New Year in states such as Bihar, Karnataka, Puducherry, Assam and Pune will reopen the schools in January 2021.

Karnataka will open schools for the students studying in Classes 6 to 12. The students of Classes 6 to 9 will be required to show written consent from their parents.

Schools in Bihar will be opened from January 1, 2021.

In Puducherry, the schools will be reopened from January 4 for half-day from Class 1 onwards. The full-time classes will resume on January 18, 2021.

The schools in the urban and rural areas of Nashik city in Maharashtra will reopen from January 4 for the students of Classes 9 to 1. The private and public schools in Pune will also reopen from January 4 for Classes 9 to 12.

Assam has decided to reopen the schools and all other educational institutes from January 1, 2021. All institutes from elementary to university level will be resuming normal functioning from January 1.