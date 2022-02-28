When Will NTA Release NEET UG 2022 Notification? Here’s What We Know So Far

Updates on NEET 2022 exam notification

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) notification for the 2022 exam is yet to be released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers NEET UG will release the official notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG is held as an entrance test for admission to UG medical and allied courses in the country. The mode of NEET UG exam is offline centre-based. Apart from MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary courses, the NEET exam is now used for admission to BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins! Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & Category. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

As per reports, NEET 2022 will likely be held in June or July. According to discussions between the ministries of Education and Health, NEET UG 2022 will take place between the third week of June and the first week of July. The application process for NEET was divided into two phases in 2021. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the exam, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase – after the exam but before results.

According to the NEET 2021 exam pattern, NEET will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

As per the NEET 2021 marking scheme, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.