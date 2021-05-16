When Will NTA Release NEET 2021 Application Form? Everything We Know So Far

NEET 2021: What do we know so far

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) is conducted as an entrance test for admission to UG medical and allied programmes in the country. An announcement regarding NEET 2021 application form date is yet to be made, and once announced, candidates can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in for information on NEET and its application process.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Improve Your Preparation Level & Strengthen Most Asked Concepts in NEET Start Now

NEET is conducted in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1. It is one of the biggest entrance exams in India, in terms of the number of applicants. Every year, more than 15 lakh medical aspirants appear for NEET.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The NEET application process comprises five stages - NEET registration; filling of application; uploading of documents including scanned photographs, marksheets and certificates; payment of fee and printout of the confirmation page.

NEET Scores

As announced by the NTA, this year, NEET scores will also be used for admitting students to BSc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admission to relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules / norms / guidelines,” the NTA notification reads.

NEET Syllabus

The Ministry of Education had earlier clarified that the medical entrance test, NEET, will be held as per the syllabus determined by NTA irrespective of the reduction in 2021 board exam syllabus.

“The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE Main,” an official statement from the ministry read.

“The syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET examinations,” it added.

As per the current NEET paper pattern, the exam has 180 questions for a total of 720 marks.

NEET Last Year

Last year, NEET 2020 was conducted on September 13 and October 14 amid the COVID-19 restrictions. The medical aspirants had to face several problems such as travelling to examination centres in absence of proper public transport and wearing gloves and masks during the examination. This year, the situation remains the same with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak.

NEET 2020 dates were declared on May 5 following a whole lot of confusion regarding the mode of examination. There had been talks about the cancellation of NEET 2020 due to rising COVID-19 cases but after repeated calls from the candidates to hold the paper, the government had finally announced the dates.