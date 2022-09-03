When Will NEET UG 2022 Result Be Declared? What We Know So Far

NEET result 2022 by September 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result by September 7. The NTA held the NEET UG 2022 in 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside. Around 18 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exams. As soon as the NEET UG result is declared, students can check it on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Last year, the NEET UG result was declared on November 1. NTA has already issued the NEET answer key. Candidates were also allowed to send feedback and raise grievances against it by Friday, September 2. The NEET last year was conducted on September 12. The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

How To Download NEET Result 2022

STEP 1: Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under Latest Announcement

STEP 3: On the next window enter NTA NEET application number and date of birth

STEP 4: Click and access the NEET 2022 result

The NEET UG 2022 re-exam will be held on Sunday, September 4 for some affected candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed a candidate of Kollam who was asked to remove the undergarments as part of NTA’s frisking process and for some affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh. The NEET result 2022 scheduled to be declared next week will likely be announced for the NEET re-exam as well.