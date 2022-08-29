When Will NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Be Released? Check Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) by Tuesday, August 30, as per the official notification. NEET UG 2022 answer key will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in using application number and password. A PDF file with NEET answer key 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. Register here for NEET UG 2022 answer key, response sheet updates

The NTA will provide opportunity to candidates to raise objections on answer key, they can do so by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. "To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the tihttps://www.ndtv.com/education/neet-ug-2022-result-to-be-out-on-september-7-answer-key-by-august-30-neet-nta-nic-inme of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022." "Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period," NTA notification mentioned. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022: NTA To Conduct Re-exam On September 4 For Affected Students In Kerala

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link Enter your log-in credentials NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the answer key, and take a print out for further use.

NEET UG 2022 final answer key and result will be announced on September 7. Along with the result, NTA will also release the NEET merit list.

Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam held on July 17. Apart from 497 cities in India, the medical entrance exam was held abroad in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.