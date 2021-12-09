  • Home
When Will NEET 2021 Counselling Start For AIQ Seats? Students Seek Update

NEET Counselling 2021 UG: Medical aspirants are seeking an update as to when NEET 2021 counselling will start for the all India quota (AIQ) MBBS seats.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 9, 2021 4:56 pm IST

Students want clarity as to when will NEET 2021 counselling start
New Delhi:

Medical aspirants are seeking an update as to when NEET 2021 counselling will start for the all India quota (AIQ) MBBS seats. The central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats. So far a few only a few states including Goa and Gujarat have started the NEET UG 2021 counselling process.

Medical aspirants will have to apply online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 per cent all India seats and at aaccc.gov.in for admission to AYUSH courses – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). AACCC conducts NEET counselling AYUSH courses.

Requesting the MCC to give an update on the NEET UG counselling process, a student said: “I request the MCC to start the counselling procedure as soon as possible or atleast give an update.”

While another took to Twitter and said: “When will NEET UG counselling start. If it IS going to be delayed further then tell us the reason.”

NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
