Update on NEET counselling schedule soon

With NEET 2021 result being announced, undergraduate medical aspirants are now waiting for the counselling to start. The state and central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats.

Applicants meeting the NEET 2021 cut-off can apply online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 per cent all India seats and at aaccc.gov.in for admission to AYUSH courses – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). AACCC conducts NEET counselling AYUSH courses.

There is no update on state counselling bodies as well with respect to when will NEET 2021 counselling including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as of now.

NEET 2021 counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

NEET 2021 Counselling Process

Registration: Candidates willing to apply for UG medical seats will have to register themselves for the NEET 2021 counselling process. Candidates have to enter their roll numbers, registration numbers, names, and other required credentials while registering online for admission to medical seats.

Payment of Counselling Fee: The NEET 2021 counselling application will only be considered complete when candidates will make the fee payment for NEET counselling 2021 fees.

Exercising and Locking Choices: Candidates will have to fill the choice of course and give preferences of the college or institute they desire to get admission. There is no limit to the number of choices a candidate can make. Candidates are advised to lock the choices, failing which the choices will be locked automatically by DGHS.

Seat Allotment List: The counselling committees, DGHS on behalf of MCC (in case of all India seats) will release the NEET 2021 seat allotment list for candidates to check which college is allotted to them.

Reporting to the Allotted College: In the final step of NEET 2021 counselling, candidates will have to report to the allotted college with their NEET allotment letter 2021 to complete the admission formalities.