When Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 Exams Be Held? Here’s What We Know So Far

CBSE yet to announce an official update on Class 10, 12 exam dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced that 2023 board exam will start on February 15, 2023. While there is no confirmation yet about CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates, as seen in previous years, the CBSE board exams will conclude within a month from the date of the start of the exam. The CBSE practical examinations, project, internal assessment exams are set to start on January 1, 2023, while the practical exams for winter-bound states are underway and will conclude on December 14. When announced, the CBSE 2023 board exam datesheets will be made available for the students on the cbseacademic.nic.in website.

“In the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023,” CBSE statement said while declaring the Class 10, 12 CBSE 2022 results.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers, marking schemes and question banks for all the subjects. The CBSE 2023 sample papers contain the specimen questions that can be asked in the 2023 board exams.

CBSE 2023 Exam Question Banks: How To Download