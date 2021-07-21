  • Home
When Will CBSE 10th Result 2021 Be Declared? Students Seek Official Update

CBSE Class 10th result date 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 students have taken to social media requesting the board, and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to announce the CBSE Class 10 result 2021 date.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 21, 2021 4:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE 10th result 2021 date is yet to be confirmed by the board (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE 10th result date: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 students have taken to social media requesting the board, and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to announce the CBSE Class 10 result 2021 date. Class 10 result was expected on July 20 but it will be now declared on a later date, which is yet to be confirmed. A board official was asked on July 20 if CBSE 10th result 2021 will be declared this week. The date will be announced “once it is confirmed”, the official said.

Here’s what CBSE students and others are saying about Class 10 result on Twitter:

“Sir When (will) the CBSE class 10th result (be) declared?” Bivek Choudhury asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“...release Class 10th results or release any official justification as soon as you can because it's already too late….” said Shubham Raj

“Why is CBSE taking so long to announce the date? The only thing that is known is results are coming **soon**. State Boards are working more efficiently.…” a Twitter user said.

CBSE on July 20 said it will work through Eid, which is a Gazetted Holiday, to meet the result deadline. The last date for finalising the Class 12 results is July 22.

While CBSE is yet to confirm Class 10 and Class 12 result date and time, both are expected this month, as July 31 is the deadline set by the Supreme Court of India for declaration of Class 12 result.

