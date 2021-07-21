When Will CBSE 10th Result 2021 Be Declared? Students Seek Official Update

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 10th result 2021 date is yet to be confirmed by the board (representational)

CBSE 10th result date: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 students have taken to social media requesting the board, and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to announce the CBSE Class 10 result 2021 date. Class 10 result was expected on July 20 but it will be now declared on a later date, which is yet to be confirmed. A board official was asked on July 20 if CBSE 10th result 2021 will be declared this week. The date will be announced “once it is confirmed”, the official said.

Here’s what CBSE students and others are saying about Class 10 result on Twitter:

10th class cbse result kb aayega sir.. all students are waiting for their results..😐 — Sarika Bhandari (@SarikaBhandar10) July 21, 2021

“Sir When (will) the CBSE class 10th result (be) declared?” Bivek Choudhury asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sir..... When the cbse class 10th result will declared ??? — Bivek choudhury (@Bivekchoudhury2) July 21, 2021

“...release Class 10th results or release any official justification as soon as you can because it's already too late….” said Shubham Raj

@cbseindia29 release class 10th results Or release any official justification as soon as you can because it's already too late , hurry up give us updates regarding class 10th CBSE results, because this type of behaviour is not Aspect from your side #CBSEResult #CBSEClass10 — Shubham Raj (@Shubham34561089) July 21, 2021

@narendramodi @dpradhanbjp @cbseindia29 it's my humble request to you plzzz tell us the date of declaration of results of class 10th nd stop giving use heart'attack' nd surprise so it's my humble request to you please sir...... — a cbse student (@cbsestudent111) July 21, 2021

“Why is CBSE taking so long to announce the date? The only thing that is known is results are coming **soon**. State Boards are working more efficiently.…” a Twitter user said.

Why is CBSE taking so long to announce the date? The only thing that is known is results are coming **soon**. State Boards are working more efficiently. When will the results come? Stop sleeping Dear CBSE.@cbseindia29 @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia #CBSE #CBSEResult — set (@set34686581) July 21, 2021

CBSE on July 20 said it will work through Eid, which is a Gazetted Holiday, to meet the result deadline. The last date for finalising the Class 12 results is July 22.

CBSE literally everyday when asked about class 10th results : pic.twitter.com/WZefHs4QGn — shay⁷ (@minyx_xn) July 21, 2021

While CBSE is yet to confirm Class 10 and Class 12 result date and time, both are expected this month, as July 31 is the deadline set by the Supreme Court of India for declaration of Class 12 result.