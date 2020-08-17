When Do You Start Preparing For NEET 2021? Check Here

  • Home
NEET is the single medical entrance examination for all medical admissions in the country sees about 16 lakh students every year. With such fierce competition for the limited number of seats, the preparation time matters as it is not an exam to be taken lightly.

Education | Written By Gargi Tomar | Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:39 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

One big question for any class 12 student planning to become a doctor is, “When to start preparing for NEET 2021? National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is the entrance test, the scores of which are used for admissions.

Collate the NEET syllabus

This is step one. Once you know what to study in terms of topics and chapters, you can make the study plan. The topic-wise segregation with weightage has been given below for your benefit

NEET 2021 Preparation Topics with weightage

Physics


Class 11

Class 12

Topics/ Units

Weight-age in percentage

Topics/ Units/ Concepts

Weight-age in percentage

Physical world and measurement

Gravitation

2%

Electrostatics

9%

Kinematics

3%

Current Electricity

8%

Laws of Motion

3%

Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism

5%

Work, Energy and Power

4%

Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current

8%

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

5%

Electromagnetic Waves

5%

Oscillation & Waves

3%

Optics

10%

Properties of Bulk Matter

3%

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

6%

Thermodynamics

9%

Atoms & Nuclei

3%

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

3%

Electronic Devices

9%


Chemistry


Class 11

Class 12

Unit

Topic/ Chapters

Weightage in Percentage

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage*

I

Basic Concepts of Chemistry

1%

I

Solid State

2%

II

Structure of Atom

2%

II

Solutions

5%

III

Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties

2%

III

Electrochemistry

2%

IV

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

5%

IV

Chemical Kinetics

3%

V

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

2%

V

Surface Chemistry

2%

VI

Thermodynamics

8%

VI

Isolation of Elements

2%

VII

Equilibrium

6%

VII

p-Block Elements

5%

VIII

Redox Reactions

3%

VIII

d- and f-Block Elements

4%

IX

Hydrogen

3%

IX

Coordination Compounds

9%

X

s-Block Elements

2%

X

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

3%

XI

Some p-Block Elements

2%

XI

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

4%

XII

Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques

4%

XII

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

4%

XIII

Hydrocarbons

3%

XIII

Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen

2%

XIV

Environmental Chemistry

2%

XIV

Biomolecules

3%

XV

Polymers

3%



XVI

Chemistry in Everyday Life

2%


Biology


Class 11

Class 12

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage*

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage*


Diversity of Living Organisms

14%


Diversity of Living Organisms

14%

Chapter-1: The Living World

Chapter-1: The Living World

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

II

Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals

5%

II

Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals

5%

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

III

Cell: Structure and Function

9%

III

Cell: Structure and Function

9%

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

IV

Plant Physiology

6%

IV

Plant Physiology

6%

Chapter-11: Transport in Plants

Chapter-11: Transport in Plants

Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition

Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition

Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants

Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants

Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development

Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development

V

Human Physiology

20%

V

Human Physiology

20%

Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption

Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption

Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation

Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation

Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination

Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination

Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement

Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement

Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination

Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination

Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration

Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration


Your best friends - Best Books for NEET 2021

While NCERT sets your foundation right, you need slightly advanced books to stay ahead of the competition. A list of books compiled with the help of toppers and experts are listed below.


Physics

Chemistry

Biology

  1. Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma
  2. Objective Physics by DC Pandey
  3. Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick, and Walker
  4. Fundamental Physics by Pradeep
  5. Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov
  6. Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon
  1. ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern
  2. Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee
  3. Dinesh Chemistry Guide
  4. Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)
  1. Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman
  2. Objective Biology by Dinesh
  3. Objective Botany by Ansari
  4. Pradeep Guide on Biology
  5. GRB Bathla publications for Biology


Create your study plan

The next step would be to segregate the study schedule into a timeframe. This study plan will be your schedule till the time NEET is over. So to create this, you must take into account the daily hours to study, subject-wise hourly schedule, weekly testing, revision hours and such. What you must do is to put in a target of completing the basic study, then a timeline for revision, mock tests. The NEET 2021 preparation timetable should be inclusive of a timeline to complete the topics and start with revision and mock tests to cement all the learning done.

How best to study for NEET?

Start with the NCERT books. Cement your foundation and conceptual knowledge.

While studying NCERT books, try to test yourself after each chapter so that you can gauge whether you have mastered the concepts or not. Biology is more easily understood if you check and know the diagrams well. Learning Physics is easier if you know the formulae, laws and concepts well. Learning Chemistry is made easy if you understand the chemical equations, diagrams and the underlying concepts well. So prepare with these factors and mind.

Make your own revision book

During the last days leading to the exam, it's hard to check all topics in detail. This is the time when those short notes come handy. That's why it's important to create your very own ready reckoner; a kind of short notes that allows you to list all the important formulae, information, details and topics that you need to keep in your grip. Use them to revise at the last minute when there is no time to delve deep.

Study, practise, revise, repeat

  • Practise as many questions as possible for all three subjects.
  • Try to solve a certain amount of questions in a fixed time just like the actual exam to get your speed and time management right.
  • Make a test log and use it to check on your weak points and work on them till you get them right
  • Take as many tests as possible. Start with chapter-wise tests and then move on to full-length ones when you are better and comfortable with them.
  • Solving previous years question papers is a must to know your way through the NEET exam.

Some general NEET preparation tips

  • Divide your study time into small portions of 1 to 2 hours each. Take small breaks in between study schedules. This will help you in concentrating effectively.
  • Your notes should be short. They will be effective in helping you recollect faster. Use abbreviations if you need to and if that helps.
  • Keep your basics strong. Everything can be worked out if you know the concepts
  • Cover every part of NCERT thoroughly. Most of the questions asked in the exam can be found in NCERT books.
  • Eleventh class topics are as important as the class twelfth ones. Revise both with intensity.
  • The amount of study you put in is what will see you through NEET successfully
  • All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy; invest your break time with something that helps you relax. It may be music, art, or any sports activities etc.
  • Make sure you get proper sleep of at least 7-8 hours. Compromising with sleep will result in lack of concentration and will affect your retaining power.

Stay healthy. Health is important in times of preparation. Stay hydrated and take nutritious food. Don’t take stress.

