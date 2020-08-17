When Do You Start Preparing For NEET 2021? Check Here
NEET is the single medical entrance examination for all medical admissions in the country sees about 16 lakh students every year. With such fierce competition for the limited number of seats, the preparation time matters as it is not an exam to be taken lightly.
One big question for any class 12 student planning to become a doctor is, “When to start preparing for NEET 2021? National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is the entrance test, the scores of which are used for admissions.
Collate the NEET syllabus
This is step one. Once you know what to study in terms of topics and chapters, you can make the study plan. The topic-wise segregation with weightage has been given below for your benefit
NEET 2021 Preparation Topics with weightage
Physics
Class 11
Class 12
Topics/ Units
Weight-age in percentage
Topics/ Units/ Concepts
Weight-age in percentage
Physical world and measurement
Gravitation
2%
Electrostatics
9%
Kinematics
3%
Current Electricity
8%
Laws of Motion
3%
Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism
5%
Work, Energy and Power
4%
Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current
8%
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
5%
Electromagnetic Waves
5%
Oscillation & Waves
3%
Optics
10%
Properties of Bulk Matter
3%
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
6%
Thermodynamics
9%
Atoms & Nuclei
3%
Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
3%
Electronic Devices
9%
Chemistry
Class 11
Class 12
Unit
Topic/ Chapters
Weightage in Percentage
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage*
I
Basic Concepts of Chemistry
1%
I
Solid State
2%
II
Structure of Atom
2%
II
Solutions
5%
III
Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties
2%
III
Electrochemistry
2%
IV
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
5%
IV
Chemical Kinetics
3%
V
States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
2%
V
Surface Chemistry
2%
VI
Thermodynamics
8%
VI
Isolation of Elements
2%
VII
Equilibrium
6%
VII
p-Block Elements
5%
VIII
Redox Reactions
3%
VIII
d- and f-Block Elements
4%
IX
Hydrogen
3%
IX
Coordination Compounds
9%
X
s-Block Elements
2%
X
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
3%
XI
Some p-Block Elements
2%
XI
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
4%
XII
Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques
4%
XII
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
4%
XIII
Hydrocarbons
3%
XIII
Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen
2%
XIV
Environmental Chemistry
2%
XIV
Biomolecules
3%
XV
Polymers
3%
XVI
Chemistry in Everyday Life
2%
Biology
Class 11
Class 12
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage*
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage*
Diversity of Living Organisms
14%
Your best friends - Best Books for NEET 2021
While NCERT sets your foundation right, you need slightly advanced books to stay ahead of the competition. A list of books compiled with the help of toppers and experts are listed below.
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
Create your study plan
The next step would be to segregate the study schedule into a timeframe. This study plan will be your schedule till the time NEET is over. So to create this, you must take into account the daily hours to study, subject-wise hourly schedule, weekly testing, revision hours and such. What you must do is to put in a target of completing the basic study, then a timeline for revision, mock tests. The NEET 2021 preparation timetable should be inclusive of a timeline to complete the topics and start with revision and mock tests to cement all the learning done.
How best to study for NEET?
Start with the NCERT books. Cement your foundation and conceptual knowledge.
While studying NCERT books, try to test yourself after each chapter so that you can gauge whether you have mastered the concepts or not. Biology is more easily understood if you check and know the diagrams well. Learning Physics is easier if you know the formulae, laws and concepts well. Learning Chemistry is made easy if you understand the chemical equations, diagrams and the underlying concepts well. So prepare with these factors and mind.
Make your own revision book
During the last days leading to the exam, it's hard to check all topics in detail. This is the time when those short notes come handy. That's why it's important to create your very own ready reckoner; a kind of short notes that allows you to list all the important formulae, information, details and topics that you need to keep in your grip. Use them to revise at the last minute when there is no time to delve deep.
Study, practise, revise, repeat
- Practise as many questions as possible for all three subjects.
- Try to solve a certain amount of questions in a fixed time just like the actual exam to get your speed and time management right.
- Make a test log and use it to check on your weak points and work on them till you get them right
- Take as many tests as possible. Start with chapter-wise tests and then move on to full-length ones when you are better and comfortable with them.
- Solving previous years question papers is a must to know your way through the NEET exam.
Some general NEET preparation tips
- Divide your study time into small portions of 1 to 2 hours each. Take small breaks in between study schedules. This will help you in concentrating effectively.
- Your notes should be short. They will be effective in helping you recollect faster. Use abbreviations if you need to and if that helps.
- Keep your basics strong. Everything can be worked out if you know the concepts
- Cover every part of NCERT thoroughly. Most of the questions asked in the exam can be found in NCERT books.
- Eleventh class topics are as important as the class twelfth ones. Revise both with intensity.
- The amount of study you put in is what will see you through NEET successfully
- All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy; invest your break time with something that helps you relax. It may be music, art, or any sports activities etc.
- Make sure you get proper sleep of at least 7-8 hours. Compromising with sleep will result in lack of concentration and will affect your retaining power.
Stay healthy. Health is important in times of preparation. Stay hydrated and take nutritious food. Don’t take stress.