When Do You Start Preparing For NEET 2021? Check Here

One big question for any class 12 student planning to become a doctor is, “When to start preparing for NEET 2021? National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is the entrance test, the scores of which are used for admissions.

NEET is the single medical entrance examination for all medical admissions in the country sees about 16 lakh students every year. With such fierce competition for the limited number of seats, the preparation time matters as it is not an exam to be taken lightly.

Collate the NEET syllabus

This is step one. Once you know what to study in terms of topics and chapters, you can make the study plan. The topic-wise segregation with weightage has been given below for your benefit

NEET 2021 Preparation Topics with weightage

Physics





Class 11 Class 12 Topics/ Units Weight-age in percentage Topics/ Units/ Concepts Weight-age in percentage Physical world and measurement Gravitation 2% Electrostatics 9% Kinematics 3% Current Electricity 8% Laws of Motion 3% Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism 5% Work, Energy and Power 4% Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current 8% Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 5% Electromagnetic Waves 5% Oscillation & Waves 3% Optics 10% Properties of Bulk Matter 3% Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 6% Thermodynamics 9% Atoms & Nuclei 3% Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory 3% Electronic Devices 9%





Chemistry





Class 11 Class 12 Unit Topic/ Chapters Weightage in Percentage Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage* I Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1% I Solid State 2% II Structure of Atom 2% II Solutions 5% III Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties 2% III Electrochemistry 2% IV Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 5% IV Chemical Kinetics 3% V States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 2% V Surface Chemistry 2% VI Thermodynamics 8% VI Isolation of Elements 2% VII Equilibrium 6% VII p-Block Elements 5% VIII Redox Reactions 3% VIII d- and f-Block Elements 4% IX Hydrogen 3% IX Coordination Compounds 9% X s-Block Elements 2% X Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 3% XI Some p-Block Elements 2% XI Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 4% XII Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques 4% XII Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 4% XIII Hydrocarbons 3% XIII Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen 2% XIV Environmental Chemistry 2% XIV Biomolecules 3% XV Polymers 3%



XVI Chemistry in Everyday Life 2%





Biology





Class 11 Class 12 Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage* Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage*

Diversity of Living Organisms 14%

Diversity of Living Organisms 14% Chapter-1: The Living World Chapter-1: The Living World Chapter-2: Biological Classification Chapter-2: Biological Classification Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom II Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals 5% II Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals 5% Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals III Cell: Structure and Function 9% III Cell: Structure and Function 9% Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life Chapter-9: Biomolecules Chapter-9: Biomolecules Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division IV Plant Physiology 6% IV Plant Physiology 6% Chapter-11: Transport in Plants Chapter-11: Transport in Plants Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development V Human Physiology 20% V Human Physiology 20% Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration





Your best friends - Best Books for NEET 2021

While NCERT sets your foundation right, you need slightly advanced books to stay ahead of the competition. A list of books compiled with the help of toppers and experts are listed below.





Physics Chemistry Biology Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma Objective Physics by DC Pandey Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick, and Walker Fundamental Physics by Pradeep Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee Dinesh Chemistry Guide Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical) Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman Objective Biology by Dinesh Objective Botany by Ansari Pradeep Guide on Biology GRB Bathla publications for Biology





Create your study plan

The next step would be to segregate the study schedule into a timeframe. This study plan will be your schedule till the time NEET is over. So to create this, you must take into account the daily hours to study, subject-wise hourly schedule, weekly testing, revision hours and such. What you must do is to put in a target of completing the basic study, then a timeline for revision, mock tests. The NEET 2021 preparation timetable should be inclusive of a timeline to complete the topics and start with revision and mock tests to cement all the learning done.

How best to study for NEET?

Start with the NCERT books. Cement your foundation and conceptual knowledge.

While studying NCERT books, try to test yourself after each chapter so that you can gauge whether you have mastered the concepts or not. Biology is more easily understood if you check and know the diagrams well. Learning Physics is easier if you know the formulae, laws and concepts well. Learning Chemistry is made easy if you understand the chemical equations, diagrams and the underlying concepts well. So prepare with these factors and mind.

Make your own revision book

During the last days leading to the exam, it's hard to check all topics in detail. This is the time when those short notes come handy. That's why it's important to create your very own ready reckoner; a kind of short notes that allows you to list all the important formulae, information, details and topics that you need to keep in your grip. Use them to revise at the last minute when there is no time to delve deep.

Study, practise, revise, repeat

Practise as many questions as possible for all three subjects.

Try to solve a certain amount of questions in a fixed time just like the actual exam to get your speed and time management right.

Make a test log and use it to check on your weak points and work on them till you get them right

Take as many tests as possible. Start with chapter-wise tests and then move on to full-length ones when you are better and comfortable with them.

Solving previous years question papers is a must to know your way through the NEET exam.

Some general NEET preparation tips

Divide your study time into small portions of 1 to 2 hours each. Take small breaks in between study schedules. This will help you in concentrating effectively.

Your notes should be short. They will be effective in helping you recollect faster. Use abbreviations if you need to and if that helps.

Keep your basics strong. Everything can be worked out if you know the concepts

Cover every part of NCERT thoroughly. Most of the questions asked in the exam can be found in NCERT books.

Eleventh class topics are as important as the class twelfth ones. Revise both with intensity.

The amount of study you put in is what will see you through NEET successfully

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy; invest your break time with something that helps you relax. It may be music, art, or any sports activities etc.

Make sure you get proper sleep of at least 7-8 hours. Compromising with sleep will result in lack of concentration and will affect your retaining power.

Stay healthy. Health is important in times of preparation. Stay hydrated and take nutritious food. Don’t take stress.