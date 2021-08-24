Telangana schools, colleges and other educational institutions will reopen from September 1

The Telangana government has announced the reopening of all educational institutions in the state including Anganwadi centres from September 1. According to reports, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that the schools, colleges, and all institutions will reopen in the state from September 1 and directed the officials to ensure cleaning and sanitisation of all educational institutions and hostels by August 30 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

When School Will Reopen In Telangana?

As the closure of schools and colleges was causing ‘mental stress’, and it also has affected the future of students, Mr Rao took a decision to reopen schools with extreme care and precautions.

From KG to PG and public as well as private educational institutions will reopen on the instructions of the chief minister by duly following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The educational institutions have remained closed for over one-and-half years now. The lockdown and school closure was imposed in March 2020.

As the schools are set to reopen in a week’s time, the chief minister has directed officials to take special care to clean the premises of educational institutions including classrooms and toilets. Local reports say that the schools have been asked to clean everything with chemicals such as sodium chloride and bleaching powder.

The local bodies need to ensure cleaning of water tanks, sanitisation of entire schools.

The Zila Parishad chairpersons have been asked to conduct field visits in their respective districts and carry out inspections to check whether the schools and other institutions are maintaining cleanliness.