When Is NEET UG Result 2021? Latest Updates

Latest updates on NEET 2021 result date and time

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) already releasing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG, provisional answer key, medical aspirants can expect NEET result 2021 anytime soon. NEET 2021 was held on September 12 as a centre-based test. More than 15 lakh students await NTA NEET result. Along with the NTA NEET result 2021, the final answer key will also be released. The ntaneet.nic.in result last year was declared after a month of conducting the medical entrance test. The organsing body, however, has not yet announced the NEET result 2021 date and time.

As soon as the NEET UG result 2021 is declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. This year, NEET UG 2021, was of ‘easy to moderate’ difficulty level. The NEET 2021 question paper was NCERT-based.

NEET 2021 UG result will be published along with the all India rank list. This year, NTA has removed the candidate's higher age as a criteria for breaking ties.

For every correct answer marked in NEET UG 2021, four marks will be allotted, and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. For unattempted questions, however, no marks will be cut.

NEET UG 2021: Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case two or more candidates obtain the same score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria:

Candidates obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by Candidate obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test

After NEET 2021 counselling, state and national-level counselling bodies will begin NEET 2021 counselling for 85 per cent state quota and 15 per cent all-India quota admissions. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct 15 per cent AIQ counselling for MBBS and BDS seats.