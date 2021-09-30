When NEET UG 2021 Result Will Be Declared? Latest Update

NEET UG results likely soon

Although there is no official update on when NEET UG 2021 result will be declared, as per last year’s trends, students can expect the result anytime soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result within a month of conducting the NEET UG last year. Before declaring the NTA neet.nic.in result 2021, the administering body will release the NEET UG 2021 answer key.

NTA will release the question papers and scanned copies of NEET OMR sheets of the candidates. The applicants will also be allowed to raise objections, if any, regarding the NEET answer key.

As soon as the NEET UG results are declared after considering the objections raised by the students on the NEET answer key, students will be able to check their results on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2021 was held on September 12.

NEET 2021 UG result will be published along with all India rank list. This year, NTA has removed the candidate's higher age as a criteria for breaking ties.

NEET 2021 was conducted for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The Physics and Chemistry sections of NEET 2021 had equal weightage with 45 multiple choice questions each, and the Biology section comprised 90 questions. The total marks for NEET 2021 were 720. As per the NEET UG marking scheme, four marks will be allotted for each correct answer and one mark for every wrong answer will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.

This year, as a first, NEET application form submission has been divided into two phases. The second, or the last phase will also start before declaring the NEET UG result. NTA is yet to update the students on the NEET phase 2 registration dates. If candidates fail to complete Phase 2 Registration for NEET 2021, their candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET result 2021 will not be declared for that candidate.

After NEET 2021 counselling, state and national-level counselling bodies will begin NEET 2021 counselling for 85 per cent state quota and 15 per cent all-India quota admissions. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct 15 per cent AIQ counselling for MBBS and BDS seats.