When Is NEET Result 2021? Candidates Ask Education Minister, NTA For Update

Image credit: Shutterstock When is NEET result? Students ask Education Minister, NTA for update (representational)

With no official update on NEET 2021 result date, undergraduate medical aspirants are asking the National Testing Agency and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an update. The Supreme Court had earlier this week told the agency that it can declare the results for over 16 lakh students but the NTA has not made any announcement regarding NEET results. Register Here to Get Regular Updates on NEET Result, Cut-offs, Top Colleges and More.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here

NEET was conducted in September. With no update regarding results after over a month, candidates have expressed their concerns on the microblogging website Twitter.

Here’s what Twitter users are saying about NEET 2021 result.

@DG_NTA please give us some update regarding neet result if it will take time then atleast tell us tentative date it's a humble request #NEETUG2021 #NEET #DECLARE_NEET_RESULT #NEETResult2021 — Palak Agrawal (@palakagrawal77) October 31, 2021

@PMOIndia Sir we all 16 lakh neet aspirants are very much frustrated and anxious due to the delay in neet result .it's been 47 days after neet exam .please it's our request to the education ministry of the country to take strict actions in this regard as our career depend on it — Yadav Sakshi (@YadavSakshi2) October 31, 2021

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Police have asked the NTA to withdraw NEET result of 25 candidates who were in the contacts of a paper solver gang.

Respected education minister at least clear your stand about neet UG 2021 result date so our stress will release @DG_NTA — Vedant64 (@Vedant642) October 31, 2021

@DG_NTA

I am requesting to give us some update about result declaration



That's a very anxious situation to be in since it is your *DUTY* to conduct exam fairly and declare the result on time ..... #DECLARE_NEET_UG_RESULTS — Jimmy (@Jimmy01129) October 31, 2021

In another development, the Kerala High Court has ordered an NTA probe into the alleged manipulation of NEET OMR sheet of a candidate.





Release neet ug 2021 result we can't wait more its been almost 2 months #NEETUG2021 results@PMOIndia @narendramodi — Dan_ish (@Danish77330863) October 31, 2021

NEET result 2021 will be available on NTA websites - neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. In order to download scorecards, candidates will be required to login with roll number and password.

The list of NEET all-India toppers will be released along with the results. NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country.