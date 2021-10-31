  • Home
  • Education
  • When Is NEET Result 2021? Candidates Ask Education Minister, NTA For Update

When Is NEET Result 2021? Candidates Ask Education Minister, NTA For Update

NEET was conducted in September. With no update regarding results after over a month, candidates have expressed their concerns on the microblogging website Twitter.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 31, 2021 2:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET Result 2021 Live: NTA NEET-UG Scorecards Shortly At Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2021 Updates: NTA NEET Result, Scorecards At Neet.nta.nic.in
UP Police Asks NTA To Withhold NEET Result Of 25 Medical Aspirants: Reports
NEET Final Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Policy, Tie Breaking Rules
NEET Result 2021: Updates On NTA Scorecards, NEET Cut-Off, Ranks
NEET Final Answer Key Expected Shortly; Know How To Calculate Marks
When Is NEET Result 2021? Candidates Ask Education Minister, NTA For Update
When is NEET result? Students ask Education Minister, NTA for update (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

With no official update on NEET 2021 result date, undergraduate medical aspirants are asking the National Testing Agency and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an update. The Supreme Court had earlier this week told the agency that it can declare the results for over 16 lakh students but the NTA has not made any announcement regarding NEET results. Register Here to Get Regular Updates on NEET Result, Cut-offs, Top Colleges and More.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

NEET was conducted in September. With no update regarding results after over a month, candidates have expressed their concerns on the microblogging website Twitter.

Here’s what Twitter users are saying about NEET 2021 result.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Police have asked the NTA to withdraw NEET result of 25 candidates who were in the contacts of a paper solver gang.

In another development, the Kerala High Court has ordered an NTA probe into the alleged manipulation of NEET OMR sheet of a candidate.


NEET result 2021 will be available on NTA websites - neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. In order to download scorecards, candidates will be required to login with roll number and password.

The list of NEET all-India toppers will be released along with the results. NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Results NEET 2021 NEET 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 Live: NTA NEET-UG Scorecards Shortly At Neet.nta.nic.in
Live | NEET Result 2021 Live: NTA NEET-UG Scorecards Shortly At Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2021 Updates: NTA NEET Result, Scorecards At Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2021 Updates: NTA NEET Result, Scorecards At Neet.nta.nic.in
UP Police Asks NTA To Withhold NEET Result Of 25 Medical Aspirants: Reports
UP Police Asks NTA To Withhold NEET Result Of 25 Medical Aspirants: Reports
DU Releases Fourth Cut-Off List
DU Releases Fourth Cut-Off List
Promotion Of Girl Child Education Need Of The Hour: Rajasthan Governor
Promotion Of Girl Child Education Need Of The Hour: Rajasthan Governor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................