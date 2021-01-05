When Is NEET Exam 2021: Students ‘Need Clarity’ As Anxiety Grows With Delay

The aspirants of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021) have been citing anxiety due to non-clarity of the medical entrance examination schedule. As the dates for JEE Main 2021 were announced to be February 23-26, 2020 and JEE Advanced 2021 are expected to be announced on January 7 during the live session with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the MBBS candidates are repeatedly requesting for NEET 2021 timetable and syllabus. One of the NEET 2021 candidates named Sana Khanna asked for dates immediately as she and her friends are facing anxiety.

As per the testing agency Medical Counselling Committee, around 15,97,435 candidates had applied for NEET 2020 whereas for JEE Main 2020 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) only 8,58,273 candidates had registered. As the statistics show, that NEET has been a bigger entrance examination in terms of the applicants as compared to JEE in spite of that the government has not clarified about the examination dates, procedure and syllabus.

NEET 2021 aspirant Sana Khanna said, "We want NEET to be held as soon as possible we are anxious though that we don't have the dates yet. The fact JEE is being held from 2 to 4 times to avoid droppers. Why isn't NEET being held 2 times to avoid droppers? I want it to be held soon and get over with it, I need a certain date for motivation".

NEET entrance examination had been getting impacted by COVID-19 pandemic since last year as the dates for NEET 2020 were announced on May 5 just two months prior to the exam from July 18 to 23.

Another NEET 2021 aspirant said that will be facing more competition from those who are attempting the exam for the second time. “Sir please cancel neet 2021 for 12th studentsFolded hands It will be hard for us to prepare for both through online classes. Please sirFolded hands I beg sir. Please. There would be a huge competition from NEET repeaters who had completely covered their syllabus already. At least remove the 11th syllabus”.

Various NEET 2021 aspirants have been requesting for at least two attempts for medical entrance examination in line with four attempts provided for JEE Main 2021 examination.

“Respected sir, by conducting NEET 2021 two times- 1st paper before CBSE and 2nd paper after CBSE you will be able to fulfill the demands of both sides- ones who don't want a postponement and others who want a postponement in the NEET 2021 exam”, an aspirant named Soumyadip Mandal said.

NEET aspirants are also expecting the Union Education Minister to make a NEET 2021 related announcement in the January 7 session.

A student named Aditya Das said, “Please also announce for NEET date , NEET exams taken twice in a year and online too”.

Mr Pokhriyal had clarified that there are no plans to cancel NEET 2021 but they are considering conducting the medical exam in online mode as well.