When Is JEE Main 2022? Here’s What We Know So Far

To appear for JEE Advanced 2022, the IIT entrance exam, candidates need to first appear and qualify in the preliminary examination, JEE Main.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 25, 2022 1:22 pm IST

JEE Main 2022 dates soon (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Main 2022 Date: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Thursday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will take place on July 3, 2022. To appear for JEE Advanced 2022, the IIT entrance exam, candidates need to first appear and qualify in the preliminary examination, JEE Main. While there is no confirmation yet about JEE Main 2021 date, as seen in previous years, JEE Main is conducted and results are announced well ahead of JEE Advanced.

While JEE Advanced is for admission to IITs, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and some other institutes, JEE Main is for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and many other government and private engineering colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), who conducts the JEE Main examination, will give students sufficient time to register for the test. JEE Main results will also be available well ahead of JEE Advanced 2022.

As per reports, JEE Main 2022 will be conducted twice, instead of four times this year. Based on all the information available, it is likely that the two sessions of JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in April, May or June, 2022. However, candidates must know that an official confirmation regarding JEE Main 2022 dates are yet to be announced.

For more information regarding JEE Main, candidates can visit nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education News JEE Main date
