When Is Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result? Here’s What We Know

Update on UP board result date

UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results date. More than 51 lakh students await the UP board Class 10 and UP board Class 12 results. The Uttar Pradesh board official website -- upmsp.edu.in and other result websites including upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in will host the UPMSP result Class 10, 12 result. The board held the Class 10, 12 exams in April-May.

Saying the UPMSP Class 10, 12 result date will be announced soon, a UP board official on Monday, June 13 told Careers360: “Students can expect their Class 10, 12 results 2022 by June 18.”

The board has earlier cautioned the students and their parents against falling prey to fraudulent calls. UPMSP said that the board is aware that students and their parents might receive fraud calls and ask for money to increase the marks of UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exam. The board has asked the students and their parents to not fall prey against such calls and report such calls to UPMSP.

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2022: List Of Websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps To Check