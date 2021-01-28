Image credit: Shutterstock Preparing For NEET 2021? Use These NTA-Recommended Supplements

When is NEET 2021? Will it be held online this year? Will students have more questions to choose from? An announcement regarding the Medical entrance exam is awaited and these questions will be answered only when such an announcement is made. In the meantime, students must continue their preparation. To crack NEET 2021 the first attempt students must follow an effective study strategy and use the best possible supplements, including books, mock tests, and other study aids. Candidates are also advised to practice solving previous years’ question papers to improve speed and accuracy.

During NEET 2021 preparation, Medical aspirants can watch video lectures that are available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The lecture series, IIT-PAL, has been prepared by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) professors and subject experts.

Videos are available separately for the three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

“These lectures are by reputed IIT professors/subject experts for clarifying concepts in the subject. However, it may be noted that there is no guarantee that questions in the JEE MAIN / NEET-UG exam will come from this content,” a notification on the NTA website reads.

The official website, nta.ac.in, also hosts previous years’ question papers of different entrance exams, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

NEET 2021 Study Tips

In addition to the video lectures, candidates are advised to follow their NCERT textbooks and other materials during preparation. Check the list of best books recommended for NEET 2021.

Candidates are also advised to evaluate their progress by taking regular mock tests, identify strengths and work on their weaknesses.

To take mock tests, candidates can download the National Test Abhyaas app developed by the NTA.

Usually, NEET is held as an OMR based pen and paper test, for a total of 720 marks. Based on NEET results, seats are filled in undergraduate Medical programmes including MBBS and BDS.

Candidates who qualify in NEET exam become eligible to participate in the Medical counselling process for all India quota (AIQ) and state quota seats.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts MBBS and BDS counselling at mcc.nic.in and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts counselling for Ayurvedic programmess at aaccc.gov.in.