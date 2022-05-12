When Is Karnataka SSLC 10th Result Date? Here’s What We Know

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result by May-end

Karnataka 10th Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is yet to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, result date and time. More than 8.5 lakh students await the Karnataka SSLC result 2022. KSEEB has already released the SSLC 10th answer key on the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The SSLC Karnataka board exams 2022 were held between March 28 and April 11.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

Saying the Karnataka SSLC result will be concluded soon, a KSEEB official told Careers360 that the board is trying to announce the SSLC 10th exam result 2022 by May end. “The SSLC 10th exam result 2022 is likely to be announced by May end”, the Karnataka board official said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How to download

Go to the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the designated SSLC Main Examination result link. The Karnataka SSLC result dashboard will be displayed on the screen. Insert login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth Submit and download the Karnataka SSLC 10th result

Karnataka SSLC result last year was announced on August 9. Karnataka was one of the few states which conducted Class 10 board exams last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The overall pass percentage in Karnataka SSLC result last year stood at 99.9 per cent, with all boys and 99.99 per cent girls qualifying for the next class. A total of 157 students have scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka SSLC results last year.