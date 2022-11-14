When Is JEE Main 2023 Exam? Check Tentative Registration Dates

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for JEE Main 2023 at jeemanin.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) in January and April next year. As per reports, the first session is likely to be conducted in January while the second session in April. The JEE Main 2023 registration is likely to commence in November.

JEE Main 2023 application form once released, will be available on the website- jeemanin.nta.nic.in. Candidates with a 10+2 pass certificate or pursuing this year can apply for JEE Main. The application process will include basic details- asic registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment and submission of the application form. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected To Be Announced Soon; Topic-Wise Books On Physics, Chemistry, Maths

To apply for JEE Main 2023 at jeemanin.nta.nic.in, candidates need to first register using mail id and number. They need to enter details in application form, upload relevant documents and pay application fees. Once done, candidates need to click on submit and download the application form. Last year, the application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 650, while Rs 325 for reserved category candidates- SC/ST/PwD/Transgender. READ MORE | JEE Main 2023 Registration From November; NEET, CUET UG 2023 Dates: Report

Last year, JEE Main was held in two sessions, session one between June 20 and June 29 and second session from July 21 to July 30, 2022. The JEE Main is being held for admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).