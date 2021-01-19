What's Different In JEE Main, JEE Advanced Format This Year

Considering the hardships faced by students due to COVID-19 pandemic and the associated hassle of online classes, several changes have been made to the format of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The marking scheme, eligibility criteria and exam pattern of the engineering entrance exams including JEE Main 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021 have been changed substantially.

The admissions to various undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur (West Bengal) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs - excluding IITs) are offered on the basis of ranks or merit of the candidates in Joint Entrance Examination (Main).

JEE Main is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The top JEE Main qualified candidates can take the JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

For the candidates to qualify for admission in the IITs, NITs, IIITs and CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE Ranks, they should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 board exam, or be in the top 20 percentile in the Class 12 exam conducted by the respective boards. For SC and ST students, the qualifying mark in the Class 12 exam was 65 per cent.

However, this year the eligibility in respect of the qualifying marks have been waived off. Students now, no longer have to obtain the minimum 75 per cent marks in order to be eligible to take the JEE Main and JEE Advanced tests.

Changes In JEE Main 2021

The minimum qualifying mark of 75 per cent in Class 12 board exams have been scrapped

JEE Main New Exam Pattern: In the BTech paper, each subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain numerical questions. Candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10 in Section B, and, as per the JEE Main 2021 exam pattern, there will be no negative marking. This can prove to be a deciding factor.

Changes In JEE Advanced 2021