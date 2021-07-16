Image credit: result.mh-ssc.ac.in Maharashtra SSC result websites have crashed due to heavy traffic

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: Lakhs of Maharashtra board students are waiting for SSC or Class 10 board results. However, the two websites, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in are currently not working. The results were supposed to be out at 1 pm but both the websites have crashed, adding to the anxiety of over 16 lakh students. Some have taken it to social media and expressed their disappointment. Here’s what people have said about Maharashtra SSC result sites:

“Websites not working, please do something,” Tanmay Pawar tweeted.

"Website not working, please solve the problem," said Abhishek Anil Patil.

"We could not have one website up and running and we talk about big things. A big shame," one Twitter user replied Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Another user has said there should be multiple links and claimed this is a problem seen in previous years.

Server Is not responding .

While seeing the results of SSC #SSC @VarshaEGaikwad @DrAsh_Mahendra

Every year this problem is faicing ..

Kindly provide 3 link for results

Like Jee @DG_NTA @dinesh_sir pic.twitter.com/5p4rxdn97c — Bhavya Doshi (@12_bhavya) July 16, 2021

Students, who are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC result 2021, may visit unofficial websites and try to get their results. However, they are advised to cross-check it on the official ones later.

This was so predictable. Like there has to be some problem or other. It's literally been an hour. #ssc #result @VarshaEGaikwad @CMOMaharashtra — Raunak Singh (@Raunaks117) July 16, 2021