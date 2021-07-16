'What A Shame': Students Complain As Maharashtra SSC Result Websites Crash
Maharashtra SSC result 2021: Lakhs of Maharashtra board students are waiting for SSC or Class 10 board results. However, the two websites, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in are currently not working.
Maharashtra SSC result 2021: Lakhs of Maharashtra board students are waiting for SSC or Class 10 board results. However, the two websites, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in are currently not working. The results were supposed to be out at 1 pm but both the websites have crashed, adding to the anxiety of over 16 lakh students. Some have taken it to social media and expressed their disappointment. Here’s what people have said about Maharashtra SSC result sites:
“Websites not working, please do something,” Tanmay Pawar tweeted.
Websites not working, please do something... #ssc #results #internalassessment @CMOMaharashtra @VarshaEGaikwad pic.twitter.com/HTWTMliNzF— Tanmay Pawar (@Tanmay_puresoul) July 16, 2021
"Website not working, please solve the problem," said Abhishek Anil Patil.
Website not working, please solve the problem#ssc #result @CMOMaharashtra @VarshaEGaikwad pic.twitter.com/e6OcZgceKa— Abhishek Anil Patil (@AbhishekAnilPa4) July 16, 2021
"We could not have one website up and running and we talk about big things. A big shame," one Twitter user replied Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.
We could not have one website up and running and we talk about big things. A big shame. #ssc #results #sscresults @CMOMaharashtra @VarshaEGaikwad @anubha1812— Dharmendra Ajwani (@dhajwani) July 16, 2021
Another user has said there should be multiple links and claimed this is a problem seen in previous years.
Server Is not responding .— Bhavya Doshi (@12_bhavya) July 16, 2021
While seeing the results of SSC #SSC @VarshaEGaikwad @DrAsh_Mahendra
Every year this problem is faicing ..
Kindly provide 3 link for results
Like Jee @DG_NTA @dinesh_sir pic.twitter.com/5p4rxdn97c
Students, who are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC result 2021, may visit unofficial websites and try to get their results. However, they are advised to cross-check it on the official ones later.
This was so predictable. Like there has to be some problem or other. It's literally been an hour. #ssc #result @VarshaEGaikwad @CMOMaharashtra— Raunak Singh (@Raunaks117) July 16, 2021
It's been happening in the past and will continue to eternity that exam results website getting down as soon as results announced. #sscresults #sscresults #websitedown #ssc @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia #maharashtrastateboard @CMOMaharashtra #govtwebsites pic.twitter.com/A5Zt6FEHtk— Shekhar Parab (@parabsheks) July 16, 2021
Websites still not working, Please do Something... #ssc #results #internalassessment @CMOMaharashtra @VarshaEGaikwad pic.twitter.com/6K1QDfr43G— avanish arvind patel - AAP (@avanish15335) July 16, 2021
@VarshaEGaikwad ma'am we are following this simple steps from 1 PM onwards but still can't able to get result??— Rohit Pandey (@rdpandey1702) July 16, 2021
Please fixed this problem asap.#sscresults #ssc #Website #crash #sscresult2021 https://t.co/je8t1Aih6I
@VarshaEGaikwad Maharashtra result server is always down... The time was 16th July 1 pm but it's 1.45 pm still the result is not available...#ssc #sscresult2021— divya Singh (@divyaSi83328120) July 16, 2021