  • Home
  • Education
  • 'What A Shame': Students Complain As Maharashtra SSC Result Websites Crash

'What A Shame': Students Complain As Maharashtra SSC Result Websites Crash

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: Lakhs of Maharashtra board students are waiting for SSC or Class 10 board results. However, the two websites, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in are currently not working.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 16, 2021 2:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: Website Crashes, Students Struggle Access Results
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared, 99.95% Pass
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Direct Website Link, How To Check
Maharashtra Board Class 10: More Than 16.5 Lakh Students Await SSC Results
Maharashtra Board To Declare SSC Class 10th Result This Week
Maharashtra CET Dates For Class 11 Admission To Be Announced After 10th Results: Report
'What A Shame': Students Complain As Maharashtra SSC Result Websites Crash
Maharashtra SSC result websites have crashed due to heavy traffic
Image credit: result.mh-ssc.ac.in

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: Lakhs of Maharashtra board students are waiting for SSC or Class 10 board results. However, the two websites, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in are currently not working. The results were supposed to be out at 1 pm but both the websites have crashed, adding to the anxiety of over 16 lakh students. Some have taken it to social media and expressed their disappointment. Here’s what people have said about Maharashtra SSC result sites:

Recommended: Check Out Best Courses after 10th Standard - Click Here to Download Free E-book.  Click here

“Websites not working, please do something,” Tanmay Pawar tweeted.

"Website not working, please solve the problem," said Abhishek Anil Patil.

"We could not have one website up and running and we talk about big things. A big shame," one Twitter user replied Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Another user has said there should be multiple links and claimed this is a problem seen in previous years.

Students, who are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC result 2021, may visit unofficial websites and try to get their results. However, they are advised to cross-check it on the official ones later.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra SSC result Maharashtra SSC results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: Website Crashes, Students Struggle Access Results
Live | Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: Website Crashes, Students Struggle Access Results
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Class 10 Result Expected Soon
Live | UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Class 10 Result Expected Soon
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared, 99.95% Pass
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared, 99.95% Pass
MP Board 10th Special Exam Registration In August, Apply Now For Redressal Of Result Grievances
MP Board 10th Special Exam Registration In August, Apply Now For Redressal Of Result Grievances
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Direct Website Link, How To Check
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Direct Website Link, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................