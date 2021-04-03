  • Home
An online platform named ‘MyNEP2020’ has been launched for the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) web portal to seek suggestions for new teachers’ programmes.

What Is ‘MyNEP2020’ Portal? What’s In For Students
MyNEP2020 Portal
New Delhi:

An online platform named ‘MyNEP2020’ has been launched for the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) web portal to seek suggestions for new teachers’ programmes. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has invited teachers and other professionals to give their inputs to form drafts for the new policies.

The new portal also hosts all the updated information about the education policies in the country. The students can access the portal and track all the centralised policies related to exams, qualification criteria and other school-related information.

The main aim of the portal is to ensure participation of the students, teachers and parents while formulating the National Education Policy and bringing required changes to it.

The website www.mynep.in has three sections-- Participate, join our mission and discuss.

Under the participate tab, the students can attend seminars, webinars and participate in competitions. They can register themselves in various online events hosted on the website.

Under the ‘Join our Mission’ tab, the students will have to fill up a form mentioning their name, place, email id, mobile number, address and name of their state or union territories.

The ‘Discuss’ tab allows you to write blogs, articles or comments on the policy and initiate discussion on its various aspects.

