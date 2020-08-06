What Is The JEE Main 2020 Dress Code? Check Here

Check out the dress code and appear for the exam accordingly.

The National Testing Agency has not specified any specific dress code for JEE Main 2020 to be worn by students appearing for the exam. However, it has specified what items are not allowed -- be it on clothing or otherwise. However, candidates who are going to appear in the April exam may be given a JEE Main dress code considering the COVID pandemic situation.

General JEE Main Dress Code

Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic objects while appearing for JEE Main 2020. Thus, they should avoid wearing any kind of jewellery, ornaments, or any other gadget.

Watches are not allowed in the exam hall.

Candidates who wear kara or kirpan due to religious reasons have to report to the exam centre almost 1.5 hours before the gate closing time and intimate the officials or otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Candidates must not cover their heads, for example, cap, dupatta, etc unless its a customary dress for which they have prior permission.

Candidates are also not allowed to carry any handbags, stationery items, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices.

Changes in JEE Main dress code on account of COVID-19

With the pandemic situation hovering around, it is vital that students will be expected to dress according to the guidelines issued by the health ministry. This will include face masks, gloves and other such items. Since candidates may be asked to report quite early to allow a phased entry, they may also be allowed to carry some food items too.

Other guidelines to be followed by candidates during the exam

It is advisable for all candidates to carry essential items that help keep them safe. This includes a sanitiser, a pair of gloves, masks to cover their face, water and some foodstuff. This can be left at the entry point but one should not risk going to the exam hall without them.

Students must maintain social distancing at all costs and avoid crowding the gates in a hurry to be seated in the exam hall.

To avoid reaching late, candidates must plan their entry and report such that they are not at risk and are also on time.

Diabetic candidates are allowed to carry eatables and water. They can carry fruits or glucose tablets only in addition to the water in a transparent bottle.

They must not forget to carry their admit card, photo ID and any other documents as specified by NTA for the exam.

Ridhi Khurana writes on examinations at Careers360.