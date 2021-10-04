Details on NEET qualification exam code

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) aspirants is required to fill the NEET application form with a qualifying exam code. The qualifying exam code for NEET UG 2021 is the qualifying exam that the medical aspirant has passed.

“To be eligible for NEET UG - 2021, candidates need to refer.. for qualifying examination criteria,” an NTA statement on the NEET brochure said.

NEET UG 2021 Qualifying Exam Codes

Code 1: NEET UG aspirants can select Code 1 if the result for Class 12th is awaited. However, students must be required to furnish the relevant documents during NEET counselling.

Code 2: Code 2 can be selected by candidates who have completed a period of 12 years under Higher/Secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) with English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, or Mathematics or any other elective as a major subject as prescribed by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) during the last two years.

Code 3: Students qualifying Class 12th can select Code 3 as the NEET qualifying exam code.

Code 4: Code 4 can be chosen by the NEET applicants after the completion of pre-professional, or pre-medical examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English after passing Class 12th. However, NTA says that the qualification of pre-professional or pre-medical examination should compulsorily include the practical tests in all subjects.

Code 5: Anyone passing the first year of a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology inclusion of practical tests can select Code 5.

Code 6: Students passing BSc examination with not less than two subjects including Biology/Biotechnology, Physics and Chemistry can select Code 6.

Code 7: Students qualifying any exam which is equivalent to Class 12 from university, or board and who have to completed two years of study in Physics, Biology/Biotechnology, Chemistry and English and have passed practical tests also can choose Code 7.