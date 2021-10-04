NEET UG 2021: What Is Qualifying Exam Code?

NEET UG 2021: The qualifying exam code for NEET UG 2021 is the qualifying exam that the medical aspirant has passed.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 4, 2021 6:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ups Ante Over NEET Opposition, Writes To Counterparts In 12 States
NEET UG 2021: Latest Update On Re-Exam, Phase 2 Registration, NEET Result Date And Time
NEET 2021 Can’t Be Cancelled: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea For Re-Exam
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Cancellation Of NEET UG 2021 Exam
NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Gujarat
NEET UG 2021 Result Date After Phase 2 Registration Ends
NEET UG 2021: What Is Qualifying Exam Code?
Details on NEET qualification exam code
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) aspirants is required to fill the NEET application form with a qualifying exam code. The qualifying exam code for NEET UG 2021 is the qualifying exam that the medical aspirant has passed.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open  Click Here to know more

“To be eligible for NEET UG - 2021, candidates need to refer.. for qualifying examination criteria,” an NTA statement on the NEET brochure said.

NEET UG 2021 Qualifying Exam Codes

Code 1: NEET UG aspirants can select Code 1 if the result for Class 12th is awaited. However, students must be required to furnish the relevant documents during NEET counselling.

Code 2: Code 2 can be selected by candidates who have completed a period of 12 years under Higher/Secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) with English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, or Mathematics or any other elective as a major subject as prescribed by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) during the last two years.

Code 3: Students qualifying Class 12th can select Code 3 as the NEET qualifying exam code.

Code 4: Code 4 can be chosen by the NEET applicants after the completion of pre-professional, or pre-medical examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English after passing Class 12th. However, NTA says that the qualification of pre-professional or pre-medical examination should compulsorily include the practical tests in all subjects.

Code 5: Anyone passing the first year of a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology inclusion of practical tests can select Code 5.

Code 6: Students passing BSc examination with not less than two subjects including Biology/Biotechnology, Physics and Chemistry can select Code 6.

Code 7: Students qualifying any exam which is equivalent to Class 12 from university, or board and who have to completed two years of study in Physics, Biology/Biotechnology, Chemistry and English and have passed practical tests also can choose Code 7.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Exam 2021 NEET 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ups Ante Over NEET Opposition, Writes To Counterparts In 12 States
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ups Ante Over NEET Opposition, Writes To Counterparts In 12 States
TS PGECET 2021: Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins Today
TS PGECET 2021: Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins Today
NEET UG 2021: Latest Update On Re-Exam, Phase 2 Registration, NEET Result Date And Time
NEET UG 2021: Latest Update On Re-Exam, Phase 2 Registration, NEET Result Date And Time
MAH LLB 5-Year CET 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
MAH LLB 5-Year CET 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
IIT Madras Launches 2 Diploma Courses In Programming, Data Science
IIT Madras Launches 2 Diploma Courses In Programming, Data Science
.......................... Advertisement ..........................