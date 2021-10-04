NEET UG 2021: What Is Qualifying Exam Code?
NEET UG 2021: The qualifying exam code for NEET UG 2021 is the qualifying exam that the medical aspirant has passed.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) aspirants is required to fill the NEET application form with a qualifying exam code. The qualifying exam code for NEET UG 2021 is the qualifying exam that the medical aspirant has passed.
NEET UG 2021 Qualifying Exam Codes
Code 1: NEET UG aspirants can select Code 1 if the result for Class 12th is awaited. However, students must be required to furnish the relevant documents during NEET counselling.
Code 2: Code 2 can be selected by candidates who have completed a period of 12 years under Higher/Secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) with English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, or Mathematics or any other elective as a major subject as prescribed by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) during the last two years.
Code 3: Students qualifying Class 12th can select Code 3 as the NEET qualifying exam code.
Code 4: Code 4 can be chosen by the NEET applicants after the completion of pre-professional, or pre-medical examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English after passing Class 12th. However, NTA says that the qualification of pre-professional or pre-medical examination should compulsorily include the practical tests in all subjects.
Code 5: Anyone passing the first year of a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology inclusion of practical tests can select Code 5.
Code 6: Students passing BSc examination with not less than two subjects including Biology/Biotechnology, Physics and Chemistry can select Code 6.
Code 7: Students qualifying any exam which is equivalent to Class 12 from university, or board and who have to completed two years of study in Physics, Biology/Biotechnology, Chemistry and English and have passed practical tests also can choose Code 7.