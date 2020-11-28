What Is The IIM CAT 2020 Exam Dress Code?

IIM CAT 2020 Exam Dress Code: CAT 2020 is scheduled to be held tomorrow. As per the IIM CAT 2020 dress code, certain types of clothing, footwear and jewellery has been determined which the CAT aspirants will not be allowed to wear tomorrow.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 28, 2020 5:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

What Is The IIM CAT 2020 Exam Dress Code?
New Delhi:

With 2.28 lakh aspirants appearing in IIM CAT exam on November 29, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, the conducting body of CAT, has issued guidelines on CAT dress code which is to be worn on the CAT 2020 exam day. As per the IIM CAT 2020 dress code, certain types of clothing, footwear and jewellery has been determined which the CAT aspirants will not be allowed to wear tomorrow, November 29.

IIM CAT 2020 Dress Code

According to the IIM CAT dress code, the CAT aspirants will not be allowed to wear the following tomorrow.

  • Shoes/footwear with thick soles

  • Garments with large buttons are also not allowed

  • Clothes with pockets are not permitted

  • Earrings, necklaces, nose pins, anklets, bangles or any other metallic ornaments

Moreover, candidates are advised not to apply mehendi or henna on their hands.

IIM CAT 2020: Items Allowed

  • Water in transparent bottle

  • Face mask and gloves

  • Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will hold the CAT 2020 exams tomorrow in three slots -- 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. The Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to the postgraduate management programmes was already held following stringent guidelines, but this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more instructions will have to be followed at the exam centres.

