What Is The IIM CAT 2020 Exam Dress Code?

With 2.28 lakh aspirants appearing in IIM CAT exam on November 29, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, the conducting body of CAT, has issued guidelines on CAT dress code which is to be worn on the CAT 2020 exam day. As per the IIM CAT 2020 dress code, certain types of clothing, footwear and jewellery has been determined which the CAT aspirants will not be allowed to wear tomorrow, November 29.

Also Read CAT 2020: Know About Exam Day Registration Process, Document Verification

IIM CAT 2020 Dress Code

According to the IIM CAT dress code, the CAT aspirants will not be allowed to wear the following tomorrow.

Shoes/footwear with thick soles

Garments with large buttons are also not allowed

Clothes with pockets are not permitted

Earrings, necklaces, nose pins, anklets, bangles or any other metallic ornaments

Moreover, candidates are advised not to apply mehendi or henna on their hands.

IIM CAT 2020: Items Allowed

Water in transparent bottle

Face mask and gloves

Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

Read More CAT Admit Card Out: Forgot CAT User ID, Password? Here's What You Need To Do

This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will hold the CAT 2020 exams tomorrow in three slots -- 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. The Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to the postgraduate management programmes was already held following stringent guidelines, but this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more instructions will have to be followed at the exam centres.